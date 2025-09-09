New York Times names Houston West African restaurant to 50 best list
The New York Times has included four Texas restaurants, including one in Houston, on its annual list of America’s 50 best restaurants.
They are:
- ChòpnBlọk (Houston)
- Isidore (San Antonio)
- Lao’d Bar (Austin}
- P Thai’s Khao Man Gai & Noodles (Austin)
Published Monday, September 8, the list mixes newer restaurants that have opened since 2024 with older establishments. In an introduction, editor Brian Gallagher writes that the Times created its list by sending 14 reporters and editors to eat more than 200 meals in 33 states. “These places all have delicious food and a mastery of craft, but also a generosity of spirit and a singular point of view,” he writes.
Overall, 28 states and Washington, D.C. are represented. California leads the way with six representatives. New York joins Texas as the only states with four restaurants on the list.
Food reporter Priya Krishna writes the entries for all four Texas restaurants.
At ChòpnBlọk, Krishna hails the way that chef-owner Ope Amosu has put a West African spin on the familiar bowl concept. She notes the upgrades that Amosu made for his brick-and-mortar location in Montrose, including cocktails and small bites. “In a world of sad salads shoveled out of cardboard, ChopnBlok is a delightful antidote to the slop bowl era,” she writes.
This isn’t ChòpnBlọk first time in the national spotlight. Amosu earned a James Beard Award semifinalist nomination for Best Chef: Texas.
Located in Pullman Market, Isidore is built around a menu of Texas ingredients prepared over live fire. Krishna praises chef Ian Lanphear’s syrup made from mesquite beans and a Texas wagyu steak. “But the real prize is an elegant dish of yuba made of milk from a nearby farm that’s stuffed with fresh cheese and cooked in cream — it looks like ethereal ravioli and tastes like heaven,” she writes.
At Lao’d Bar, chef Bob Somsith puts a creative spin on the famously spicy Laotian dishes such as rib-eye lahb with crying tiger sauce, papaya salad, and a Lao’d smash burger that’s made with a lemongrass-pork sausage. “Mr. Somsith has created a restaurant that feels more like a house party, with garage doors, string lights and colorful tablecloths — and where one frozen guava cocktail may easily give way to more,” Krishna writes.
Krishna calls the version of khao man gai being served by chef Thai Changthong at P Thai’s “a masterpiece.” She notes the multiple steps involved to prepare the meat in a way that’s both tender and flavorful. “This cooking speaks to the distinct cuisine born of Chinese immigrants who moved to Thailand, adapting their dishes to the electric flavors of their new home,” she writes.