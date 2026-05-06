The Houston restaurants connected to the murder-suicide of their owners have broken their silence on the tragedy. Traveler's Table and Traveler’s Cart, the two restaurants owned by Thy and Matthew Mitchell, shared the following update to social media on the morning of Wednesday, May 6.
The post notes that both restaurants remain open and requests that the staff at both businesses be treated respectfully. In the wake of the Mitchells’ deaths, Ryan Brown, the company’s long-time director of operations, is leading both restaurants.
As CultureMap reported on Tuesday, the Mitchells opened Traveler’s Table in 2019 as a manifestation of the importance of experiencing cultures through food. The restaurant has earned wide recognition, including an appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The Houston chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association named the couple their Restaurateurs of the Year in 2025.
Traveler’s Cart followed in 2024. More casual than Traveler’s Table, the restaurant is devoted to global street food, serving anything from tacos to burgers to steak frites and chicken parmesan. Originally opened as a fast casual concept, the Mitchells switched to full service in November 2025.
Texas Restaurant Association Statement
Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association, issued the following statement about the situation:
We stand with the Greater Houston hospitality community as we try to process the horrific deaths of Thy Mitchell and her family. To say that Thy will be missed is an understatement. She served on the board of the Greater Houston Chapter of the TRA, and she was selected by her peers to represent the chapter as Greater Houston Restaurateur of the Year for 2025. We will remember Thy as a ray of light who inspired everyone around her.
Our leaders in Houston have reached out to the team at Traveler’s Table and Traveler’s Cart, and we stand ready to help in any way that we can. We also want to encourage anyone who needs assistance processing this tragedy to ask for help. For those who don’t have access to mental health services through insurance or a telehealth plan, there are non-profits and public resources available to help. Harris County residents can access resources here, and a full list of resources across the state is available here.
We do not plan to comment further as there is an ongoing criminal investigation and we want to respect a family and a restaurant team who are going through an unthinkable time.
In moments like this, we are reminded that our industry is more than workplaces — it is a community. May we all honor Thy’s memory by continuing to show up for each other with compassion and care.
Social media tributes
Some members of the Houston hospitality community paid tribute to Thy Mitchell, who police suspect was murdered by her husband, on social media. They celebrated her as a co-owner of two restaurants, the mind behind fashion brand Foreign Fare, and the mother to two children, ages eight and four, who also died on Monday.
In a length Instagram post, Sandy Nguyen, co-owner of Saigon Hustle and Sunday Press, hailed Mitchell as follows:
“She was a force never defined by her petite frame, always commanding respect with her presence, her conviction, and her voice. A true leader in our industry, she moved with vision and purpose, unafraid to speak the truth while lifting those around her. She had that rare balance of honesty and heart.”
Ronnie Nguyen, co-owner of Roostar Vietnamese Grill, remembered the family in his own Instagram tribute. “What a tragedy. Absolutely heartbroken. We will miss you all. Rest well my friends,” he wrote.
Photographer Kirsten Gilliam posted a portrait of Thy Mitchell with the caption, “Rest in peace, @thy_travelers. Today has been a complete shock. Thank you for your kindness, support, and lasting impact on our community. Sending strength to her family and loved ones.”
Lukkaew Srasrisuwan, the chef and owner of three Houston-area Thai restaurants, offered similar praise to Thy Mitchell in an Instagram post. “This woman was beautiful inside and out. She had a way of lifting people’s spirits wherever she went,” she writes. “We started our journeys at almost the same time, chasing similar dreams. We shared the highs, the unbearable challenges, and the pressure that comes with building something from nothing. It’s not easy.”
No details on a memorial service or funerals have been released yet.