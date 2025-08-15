Where to Drink Now
9 new bars shaking up Houston with strong sips and compelling cocktails
Houston’s restaurant scene has taken hits this summer, with several longtime favorites closing their doors. But if you’re looking for somewhere new to raise a glass, the city’s bar game is only getting stronger. From hotel hideaways to tiki escapes, here are some of the latest spots mixing things up across town.
Bar Buena
Goode and Co. has expanded its empire into River Oaks, with this agave-forward speakeasy connected to a Kitchen & Cantina location. The dim, cave-like interior channels the romance of Mexico, while the staff guides diners through premium tequilas and the mezcal-making process. Sip a classic Batanga with reposado tequila, key lime, and Mexican Coke, or try the Uno Amargo, which blends lemongrass mezcal with Campari and Mexican amaro. Bar snacks range from crispy Brussels sprouts street tacos to bright aguachile verde. Bar Buena is open Wednesday and Thursday, 3-11 pm, Friday from 3 pm-12 am, Saturday from 2 pm-12 am, and Sunday from 2-10 pm.
Bar Madonna
Tucked inside the Marlene Inn, this bar's namesake serves as a striking centerpiece — a 10-foot Virgin Mary painting from an 18th-century Italian church. Led by Tom Hardy, formerly of Hotel Saint Augustine, the menu features eight signature cocktails split between Paris- and New Orleans–inspired creations and seasonal house specialties, alongside an all-French wine list. No reservations are required to settle in at the 12-seat bar or the expansive outdoor patio, where locals and hotel guests alike mingle. Bar Madonna is open Monday-Thursday from 3-10 pm, Friday from 3-11 pm, Saturday from 12-11 pm, and Sunday from 12-10 pm.
Berwick’s Birds of Paradise
This Heights bar may not be part of a hotel, but owner Robin Berwick (of Double Trouble fame) took inspiration from the kind of watering holes found at tropical resorts. The standalone building at 2020 Studewood Street has been completely overhauled, transforming into a space that whisks patrons to sandy beaches with drinks like the La Bruha, an El Diablo riff brightened by spicy ginger beer. In the kitchen, Houston chef Jacob Pate (formerly of Coltivare, Savoir, and others) turns out bites such as the Bikini Sandwich, a reimagined Cubano of pressed ham and cheese with a Cajun-style muffaletta compound butter and tomato condiment. Open Wednesday-Saturday from 4 pm-2 am, and Sunday from 2-10 pm.
The Courtyard Bar
A Houston dining mainstay for over 60 years, Brennan’s recently reimagined its Courtyard Bar. The focal point is a galvanized zinc horseshoe bar that nods to owner Alex Martin Brennan’s favorite Parisian bistros. Guests can order from the full dining room menu at lunch and dinner, or opt for a bar-only selection that includes red bean hummus, savory beignets with fondue, and the Instagram-famous hot dog tower. The cocktail list blends classics with newcomers, including frozen Brandy Milk Punch and boozy coffee from newly installed machines.The Courtyard Bar is open Sunday, 10 am-8:30 pm, Monday, 11 am-8:30 pm, Tuesday-Thursday, 11 am-9:30 pm, and Friday and Saturday, 11 am-10:30 pm.
Diversion
After closing last year due to Hurricane Beryl, this award-winning cocktail destination has made a celebrated return, albeit with a new address. Now in Montrose’s Harlow District, the beloved bar has taken over one of the historic Emma Jane houses. The cozier space still delivers on creativity, from the Culture Exchange with pineapple and miso to the cucumber- and watermelon-spiked Quiet Life. Small, innovative plates like preserved morel mushrooms served in its own preserving liquid round out the menu. Diversion is open Tuesday–Sunday, from 5 pm-1 am.
Endless Bummer
Beteleguese Betelguese continues to test the boundary between Houston and the afterworld with the installation of Endless Bummer, a tiki bar tucked into the back of the pizza joint’s Montrose location. Owner Chris Cusack partnered with artist Neon Trash (Brian Dibala) to create an immersive, interactive drinking experience — think Grim Reaper on an island getaway. Elaborate drinks include the Brown Butter Rum Old Fashioned ($17), made with a brown butter fat-washed Planteray and Smith & Cross rum. Endless Bummer is open Wednesday-Sunday, from 5 pm-12 am.
Good God, Nadine’s
Few bars attempt to be the personification of a quirky aunt, but Good God, Nadine’s has succeeded in doing so. The drink lineup includes 17 taps pouring draft wine, beer, and batch cocktails, alongside originals like the Mango Sticky Rice ($13) — vodka, coconut milk, and pandan — and the I’m Chai AF ($14), made with Crown Royal and house chai syrup. The food menu matches the personality with plates such as the Pickle Chick ($16), featuring pickle-brined chicken thighs with lemon caper buttermilk dressing, and cast-iron cornbread topped with smoked trout roe ($19). Open Tuesday-Saturday, from 4 pm-12 am and Sunday, 12-8 pm.
Happy Go Lucky
From the team behind The Burger Joint and The Taco Stand comes a Heights hangout devoted to boozy shaved ice. The rainbow-tiled building on Shepherd has been turning heads since last year, and the wait ended this summer with creations like the Miami Vice, a half-and-half mix of strawberry daiquiri and piña colada, and the Espresso and Cream, a frozen espresso martini crowned with vanilla ice cream ($13/16 oz, $18/24 oz). Nonalcoholic treats are available for those skipping the booze or bringing the kids. Happy Go Lucky is open Sunday-Thursday, 12-10 pm, and Friday and Saturday from 12-11 pm.
The Road to Nowhere
Freshly opened inside The Toasted Coconut, this speakeasy-style tiki bar is the latest concept from Nobie's owners Sara and Martin Stayer. Led by bartender Tiffany Kirk, the 16 cocktails on the menu are split between house originals and tiki classics. Options include the Kava Sutra Clarity, a coffee-flavored clarified cocktail made with Camus cognac (and more) as well as the Poor Unfortunate Soul, a Ramos Gin Fizz-variant made with Tanqueray 10 and Yellow Chartreuse. The Road to Nowhere is open Thursday-Saturday, 5 pm-12 am.