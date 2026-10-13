the modern age
Houston Tex-Mex joint to shutter, but breakfast tacos will live on
A West Houston Tex-Mex restaurant is saying adios after 12 years, but its beloved breakfast tacos will live on. Moderno Tacos & Tex Mex will close after service on Saturday, October 24, owner John Moore tells CultureMap.
Located in the same shopping center as Palazzo’s, Moore’s Italian restaurant, Moderno opened in the summer of 2014. It quickly earned a following for a mix of Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican fare that included queso, tacos al carbon, enchiladas, and campechana. Moore chose to let the restaurant's lease expire to focus on Palazzo's.
It also became a popular destination for breakfast tacos, powering commutes and morning meetings across the Energy Corridor and the Westchase District. Thankfully, those tacos will remain available at Palazzo’s beginning Monday, October 26. Hours will be 6:30-10:30 am Monday-Friday and 7:30 am-2 pm on Saturdays. Diners can pick up their tacos from a dedicated window by the restaurant’s side door.
“With Moderno’s lease coming to a natural conclusion, it made perfect business sense to streamline our footprint and direct 100 percent of our energy toward our strongest restaurant operations,” Moore said in a statement. “Moving our beloved breakfast taco business over to Palazzo’s Westchase a few doors down allows us keep many of our existing staff and to serve our loyal morning regulars without missing a beat while strengthening our core business.”
Moore operates two locations of Palazzo’s — one in Briargrove (2620 Briar Ridge) and a Westchase location at 10455 Briar Forest Dr. that will begin offering breakfast tacos.
“Our morning guests are family to us, and we wanted to make sure they still get the exact same breakfast experience they’ve depended on for the past 12 years — just a short distance away at Palazzo’s. The same recipes, same team, same tacos and homemade salsas just moved a few steps away.” Moore added. “Moderno is grateful to the community for a great 12-year run. We look forward to welcoming everyone to both of our Palazzo’s locations as we step into our next chapter.”