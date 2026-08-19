we are all made of stars
Michelin Guide makes big change to 2026 Texas restaurant announcement
Restaurant rating organization the Michelin Guide will reveal the third edition of its Texas selections on October 8, the organization stated, but it’s making a change in how it will make the announcement.
Unlike in 2024 and 2025 when Michelin held elaborate ceremonies in Houston that drew chefs and restaurateurs from across the state, the organization will distribute the list of restaurants via a press release.
Michelin employs anonymous inspectors to evaluate restaurants on five criteria: product quality; mastery of cooking techniques; harmony of flavors; the personality of the chef as reflected in the cuisine; and consistency over time and across the entire menu. Based on that, they may recognize restaurants with one of three designations:
- Michelin stars, rated at one, two, or three for restaurants that offer exceptional experiences
- Bib Gourmand, described as “restaurants that offer great quality food at good prices”
- Recommended for good restaurants that don’t quite meet the level of either a star or Bib Gourmand
The guide also gives out professional awards, such as to Elliot Wood of Credence, who received the Michelin Service Award in 2025, and Steven McDonald of Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, who received the sommelier award in 2024.
Last year, Michelin added three starred restaurants statewide, bringing Texas’ total to 18, along with eight new Bib Gourmands and 16 Recommended restaurants. Overall, 140 restaurants are included in the Guide.
Initially, Michelin made a three-year commitment to Texas, which was paid for in part by a $900,000 partnership with the statewide tourism organization Travel Texas and local tourism organizations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. No announcement has been made about whether those partnership will continue, but a Michelin representative provided CultureMap with the following statement about the company’s future in Texas:
“Michelin cannot discuss the terms of its relationships for competitive reasons, although Michelin respects that partners might have disclosure agreements. It’s worth mentioning that once the Guide arrives in a destination the intent is for it to remain there. Supported by partnerships, the inspectors will continue to evaluate restaurants in the current coverage areas while keeping an eye on other locales as possible culinary hotspots for inclusion.”
"Houston First has an ongoing and productive relationship with Michelin that has helped to elevate the city’s culinary reputation to new levels. We don’t have any additional comment on Michelin’s announcement at this time.," A.J. Mistretta, Houston First vice president, corporate communications, said in response to CultureMap's request for comment about whether the corporation has renewed its contract with the Michelin Guide.
In terms of local additions, one possibility is Sushi Horiuchi, the intimate, six-seat omakase counter from revered Houston chef Manabu Horiuchi. Shawn Gawle, chef-owner of Camaraderie in the Heights, worked at several Michelin-starred establishments before opening his project last year, which could help draw the inspectors attention. Similarly, James Beard Award winner Benchawan Jabthong Painter already had a Bib Gourmand for her Thai restaurant Street to Kitchen, so it’s certainly possible that Janta, her eight-seat tasting menu concept, could also earn a spot in the Guide.