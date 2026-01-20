the time is now
Houston Tex-Mex staple now serving fajitas and margaritas at downtown hub
One of Houston’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants has opened a new location in downtown. El Tiempo Cantina is now open for lunch and dinner at at Post Houston, the mixed-use development in the historic Barbara Jordan post office.
Open for lunch and dinner daily, El Tiempo occupies 7,500-square-foot, second-story space next to 713 Music Hall. It give the restaurant 18 Houston-area locations, including its presence at sports stadiums and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
The menu is slightly smaller than El Tiempo’s other locations, such as its downtown-adjacent outposts on Washington Ave. and Navigation Blvd. Designed for quick service to appeal to people attending events or concerts at Post Houston, it includes signature items such as fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, and margaritas. A few less popular dishes, including quail, lobster, and pork ribs, are not currently available
The interior matches the look of other El Tiempo locations, with a dedicated bar area, a pressed tin ceiling, and Mexican-inspired art. It seats 230 people and features private dining rooms.
“Post is a celebration of Houston creativity, culture, and cuisine,” El Tiempo president Roland Laurenzo said in a statement. “El Tiempo fits naturally into that story. We are honored to be part of this exciting space and look forward to serving both longtime patrons and new visitors to our restaurant.”
Located at 401 Franklin Street, Houston real estate developer Lovett Commercial opened Post Houston in 2021. While the venue has a number of counter service restaurants in its food hall, it has lacked a full service restaurant since critically-acclaimed seafood restaurant Golfstrommen closed in early 2024.
“We are thrilled to welcome El Tiempo, a beloved institution celebrated for its bold flavors and vibrant dining experience, to Post Houston,” general manager Meredith Powell said. “Post is a dynamic multicultural and entertainment destination in the heart of the city, and El Tiempo is a natural addition to our diverse culinary lineup.”
El Tiempo opens daily at 11 am. It closes at 9 pm during the week and 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, but may stay open later to accommodate post-concert crowds.