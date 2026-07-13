Merit Coffee Debuts
San Antonio coffee shop's first Houston cafe now open in West U.
An acclaimed San Antonio-based coffee shop and cafe has arrived in Houston. Merit Coffee Co. has opened its first Houston-area location near West University Place.
Located in the former Starbucks at 5115 Buffalo Speedway, the new coffee shop is the first of three Merit will open in Houston this year. Outposts at the Swift BLDG in the Heights and Greenside, a wellness-focused project just north of Memorial City Mall, are expected to debut this winter. Founder and CEO Bill Ellis tells CultureMap that Merit has been preparing to come to Houston for almost 10 years.
“Our market representative, Brett Strake of Newquest, brought us these great project opportunities in West U., Memorial, and the Heights,” Ellis writes in an email. “These were always top of mind for us, as Merit typically enters a market in core areas and then expands from there. We’ve been very fortunate to have the opportunity to partner with great landlords in these exciting projects. And, we look forward to becoming a community meeting place for all of them.”
Similar in approach to Houston’s best coffee shops, Merit takes a farm to cup approach to the coffees it serves. Beans are sourced from Central/South America and Africa and then roasted at a facility in San Antonio.
They’re used to make all the usual espresso beverages, as well as speciality items such as the cereal milk cold brew topped with crushed Fruity Pebbles cereal. It also brews drinks such as strawberry matcha and hot and iced teas. Houston bakery Cake & Bacon is supplying Merit with pastries such as muffins and croissants.
Each of Merit’s physical locations are built with their neighborhoods in mind, giving patrons a place to come everyday. The West U. location offers a range of seating options, including an outdoor patio, as well as Wi-Fi and electrical outlets for students and remote workers.
With its first location open and two more under construction, Merit sees significant opportunity for more growth in Houston.
“We will thrive and grow here, and yes, we absolutely have identified future neighborhoods for expansion,” Ellis explains. “At Merit, our goal is not to be on every corner, but rather to focus on one great, highly curated location in each neighborhood and really become a part of that neighborhood. We want to be the light in that community and be the gathering place for everyone there. So, we will continue to expand in a logical way across the city. Look for more Merit locations soon.”
Merit Coffee opens daily at 7 am.