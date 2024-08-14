barbie nation
Malibu Barbie Cafe rolls into Houston with food, fun, and nostalgia
The Barbie movie was the smash hit of summer 2023, as Greta Gerwig’s unconventional tale rocketed to almost $1.5 billion in gross sales. While the movie will live on in people’s hearts — and on the Max streaming platform — those looking for a more interactive experience will find it at a pop-up restaurant that launches in Houston this week.
The Malibu Barbie Cafe begins service this Friday, August 16. Located at Junction HTX (formerly the Railway Heights Market food hall at 8200 Washington Avenue), the experience combines a restaurant and roller rink with a heavy dose of kitschy, 70s nostalgia that harkens back to when Mattel introduced Malibu Barbie to the world.
The interior includes plenty of photo opportunitiesCourtesy of Bucket Listers
Created by experience company Bucket Listers in collaboration with Mattel, the pop-up comes to Houston after successful runs in places such as New York, Chicago, and the Mall of America. Before dining or skating, visitors have access to a number of photo-worthy, Barbie-inspired vignettes, such as a live-sized Barbie box. Vintage Barbie toys and other memorabilia are also on display. Of course, a gift shop sells plenty of swag to take home.
“Bucket Listers is honored to continue partnering with Mattel, bringing Malibu Barbie Cafe down to Houston after sold-out runs across the country,” Bucket Listers president of experiences Derek Berry said in a statement. “Barbie has proven to be one of history’s ultimate icons, it means so much for us to bring exclusive experiences like this to life for our community. I cannot wait for the city to see what we have in store.”
It's a rockin' good time.Courtesy of Bucket Listers
At the cafe, diners will find options such as the Beach Burger (double-patty smash burger with beef or Impossible meat), the Live Your Dreams Grilled Cheese (white cheddar, gouda, and gruyere on toasted sourdough), Good Vibes Beet Hummus, and a build-your-own sundae. In addition to being open for regular service, it will also host events such as cupcake decorating classes and paint parties.
The $25 admission comes with a food and beverage credit. In addition, Bucket Listers will donate the $1 skate rental feel to the cafe’s charity partner, Girls Inc, a nonprofit devoted to teaching leadership skills to Girls across the United States and Canada.