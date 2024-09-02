What's Eric Eating Episodes 402 and 403
Japanese restaurant partners dish on award-winning Houston sushi spot
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” Ryan Snyder and chef Manabu Horiuchi (known as Hori) join CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss Japanese fine dining restaurant Katami. Opened in November 2023, Katami, a more luxurious sibling to Kata Robata, has earned wide acclaim, including spots on best new restaurant lists from Texas Monthly and Robb Report.
The conversation begins with both men discussing their time together at Kubo’s, the pioneering Japanese restaurant in Rice Village. Ultimately, Snyder recruited to Hori to join him in opening Kata Robata, paving the way for it to become one of Houston’s most acclaimed restaurants. Although Snyder left the company for awhile, the duo reunited to opened Katami.
Snyder and Hori discuss various aspects of the restaurant, including the motivation to open it, the ways in which it’s different from Kata Robata, and the restaurant’s future plans. That starts with a climate-controlled patio that will be opening in the company months. They also discuss the six-seat omakase counter that will give diners an opportunity for a more personal meal served by Hori.
“This will be different in several ways. It’s a little standalone building. It’s only six seats. You’ll walk in through you own door with Hori, an assistant, and one server. It’s going to be very intimate, but I think a very unique experience. Hori’s really excited for it,” Synder says.
“It’s very personal. Only six seats. I can give the best service to our customers, and I can use the best fish. Katami is a busy restaurant, we have so much fish. It’s a premium service we can do for a six-seat counter,” Hori adds.
“I don’t want to unveil too much. We’re still working out the details, but you will be well taken care of from the time you exit the car until the time you get back in your car,” Snyder says. “We’re going to be really focused on the guest experience in a way that’s hard when you’re serving hundreds of guests a night.”
Listen to the full episode to hear both men’s thoughts on the recent trend of dry aging fish, including why it’s not served at either Kata Robata or Katami. They also discuss the hand roll trend and whether Hori would ever be interested in opening an izakaya-style restaurant.
On this week’s other episode, Sandler and co-host Michel Fulmer begin by discussing the news of the week. Their topics include: the changes taking place at State of Grace; Southern Living’s list of the South’s best new barbecue joints, and Coffee Fellows expanding its presence in Houston.
In the restaurant of the week segment, Fulmer and Sandler share thoughts on their recent meal at Granger’s. Located in the Museum District, the comfort food restaurant opened in June. Tune in for their take on its food, decor, and service.
-----
Subscribe to "What's Eric Eating" on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Hear it Sunday at 10 am on ESPN 97.5.