state of changes
9-year-old Houston restaurant revamps with steaks and chandeliers
One of River Oaks’ most reliable restaurants is switching things up. As it prepares to celebrate its ninth anniversary in October, State of Grace will undergo major changes to its dining room and menu.
Instead of being an eclectic, Gulf Coast-inspired seafood restaurant, the new State of Grace is leaning more towards steaks and classic European fare. Changes to the dining room will update the space’s Hill Country hunting lodge-inspired design into something more contemporary.
State of Grace as it currently exists will operate through brunch on Sunday, September 1. It will then close for a week and reopen with its new look and menu on Monday, September 9. For owner Ford Fry, the transformation is about getting back to basics.
“In reimagining State of Grace, we’re channeling simplicity and service,” Fry said in a statement. “When I think of my childhood and Texas, I think continental cuisine, wood-cooking and Gulf seafood, and we hope to emulate that experience for both our everyday neighbors and first-time visitors alike. Warm, welcoming hospitality and a dependable favorite that keeps you guessing how it’s so good.”
Fry, working with his vice president of culinary Drew Belline, culinary director Bobby Matos, and executive chef John Quinn, will transform State of Grace’s menu. Notably, they’re keeping the wood-fired hearth that powers the restaurant, but it will primarily be used to grill steaks to order. Options will include a massive, 42-ounce. Bistecca alla Fiorentina as well as “Le Entracôte,” a the restaurant’s take on steak frites. Entrees, dubbed Les Plats Continental, will include roasted scallops, veal chop schnitzel, and pastas. For dessert, look for a classic pecan ball or a chocolate souffle with tableside crème anglaise.
Can we ever have too many restaurants serving souffle?Courtesy of State of Grace
Pair them with selections from the 400-bottle wine list along with cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic options.
As for the interior, look for new green and gray paint on the walls along with chandeliers and candles to illuminate the dining room. Antiques and “quirky art” will adorn the walls, and vintage leather banquettes will replace the current seats.
Thankfully, not everything is changing. A representative tells CultureMap the restaurant’s signature oyster bar will remain. Certain menu staples — including the roasted octopus, redfish on the half shell, and pancakes — will also still be available.
“More and more, I have found that classic is what’s current. There is a genuine enjoyment to the menus, and service style, of yesteryear, both within the industry, and among guests. So why not celebrate that?” Fry added.
This year has been a busy one for Ford Fry and his team. In April, the group opened Little Rey’s, a fast casual concept built around tacos and roast chicken. They also operate two restaurants in the Heights — La Lucha, an eclectic restaurant built around seafood, fried chicken, and one of Houston’s best cheeseburgers; and Superica, a Tex-Mex restaurant with an extensive cocktail program.