get to know granger's
New Museum District restaurant serves up prime steaks and seafood towers
The Museum District’s dining scene just got a little hotter. Meet Granger’s, a newly opened restaurant that's serving lunch and dinner daily at 1200 Binz St.
As CultureMap first reported last year, Granger’s is the latest project from husband-and-wife restauranteurs Josephine and Ryan Granger. While the duo are primarily known for their two fast casual concepts, Bodegas Taco Shop and Fia’s Pizzeria, Granger’s offers table service and a more elevated menu built around classic American fare.
"We’ve owned and operated restaurants for several decades and this project is something Josephine and I poured our hearts and souls into," Ryan Granger said in a statement. "We are passionate about food, and have a strong desire to create an unparalleled dining experience for our community,”
A meal at Granger’s could start with selections from its raw bar such as oysters, tuna crudo, campechana, and shrimp cocktail. Those looking to splurge — say, a patient who just got good news at one of the nearby hospitals in the Texas Medical Center — could do so with caviar or a seafood tower. Appetizer choices include a number of classics, such as spinach artichoke dip, crab cakes, tuna tartare, fried calamari, and oysters Rockefeller.
Meals continue with salads that include a Caesar, the Josie’s Farmhouse (a garden salad with red pepper, tomato, cucumber, and radish tossed in a vinaigrette), a cobb that gets some extra protein via seared salmon, and a chopped salad topped with rotisserie chicken. In the sandwiches and bowls section, diners will find a cheeseburger, a French dip, a fried fish sandwich, a tuna poke bowl, and more.
Entree choices begin with a selection of Prime steaks as well as a grilled pork chop. Carnivorous groups may opt for the restaurant’s take on a Baller Board — a $255 platter that includes a filet, ribeye, and strip, plus fries, whipped potatoes, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, and sauces. Non-steak choices include redfish Pontchartrain, mushroom risotto, chicken fried chicken, and pappardelle with pesto and rotisserie chicken.
Pair dishes with a lengthy list of classic cocktails or selections from a wine list that features a number of champagnes by-the-glass or bottle.
Granger’s is well equipped to accommodate groups. The 7,000-square-foot restaurant has three private rooms capable of seating 10, 20, and 80 people. Other details include a large bar for the happy hour crowd and an expansive patio that’s shaded by large oak trees.
“Above everything, I want to give this neighborhood a solid, badass neighborhood restaurant,” Granger said last year. “I’ve been here since 2005 in the Museum District. I’ve seen every resident, every visitor that comes through.”
Granger's joins a number of options in the Museum District, including Southern-inspired restaurant Lucille's, an outpost of comfort food staple Barnaby's Cafe, and MF Sushi.