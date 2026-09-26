This Week's Hot Headlines
2 Houston-born restaurants named best in U.S. and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Houston news of the week, from national acclaim for locally-born steakhouses to a big RodeoHouston reveal. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend right here.
1. 2 Houston-born steakhouses named among top fine dining restaurants in U.S. For all of the diversity in Houston’s dining scene, the city’s steakhouses remain one of its culinary strengths. So much so that two concepts that are Bayou City-born rank among the country’s best fine dining restaurants.
2. RodeoHouston reveals name, breaks ground on $300M agricultural complex. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed the name of its $300 million livestock and agricultural complex. Dubbed The Farm, which stands for Furthering our Agriculture and Ranching Mission, it is scheduled to open in 2029.
3. New York Times-recognized Houston soul food cafe closes before big move. One of Houston’s most acclaimed soul food restaurants has temporarily closed as it prepares to move to a new location. Viola & Agnes’ Neo Soul Cafe’s time in Seabrook has come to an end.
4. 5 new Houston bars inspired by Rome, global travels, and grandma's house. From pickleball courts to grandma’s house, Houston’s newest bars are adding plenty of personality to the city.
The Bixby in Spring Branch is a neighborhood bar without television screens. Photo by Hasan Yousef
5. H-E-B names 3 innovative Houston food companies among 'Texas Best.' The beloved Texas supermarket chain has narrowed down the finalists for its annual Quest for Texas Best competition, including three from Houston.