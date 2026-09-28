100 cheap chops
Houston steakhouse's treasured 79-cent pork chop deal returns this Friday
One of Houston’s most celebrated dining promotions is back. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille will revive its 79-cent pork shop promotion this Friday, October 2.
Available at all six Houston-area locations — but not at Perry & Sons Market & Grille in Friendswood — the promotion honors 1979, the year Perry’s was founded.
The offer is simple. Beginning at 10:30 am, each Perry’s will issue cards for 100 lunch-cut pork chops and 100 caramelized prime rib steak sandwiches to the first 200 people in line. All diners must be at least 21, and only people who are standing in line are eligible — no holding spots for friends. All cards must be redeemed by noon.
Once the 200 cards are claimed, Perry’s will serve its full lunch menu. The pork chop will be available at its regular price of $24.
Perry’s owner Chris Perry told CultureMap that the prodigious size of the dinner menu’s signature “seven-finger” pork chop was part of his marketing strategy. Having to take home leftovers kept the restaurant’s brand in its customers’ minds.
Perry's will also sell 100 caramelized prime rib sandwiches for 79 cents.Courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
“When I first started my business, my plans was to get my name in your fridge,” Perry said in 2019. “It was my only marketing plan that I could really afford. Couldn't afford billboards, and social media wasn’t around [yet].”
Of course, not everyone is a fan. Houston Chronicle food critic Bao Ong blasted the pork chop in a 2025 review. “Seventy-nine cents is a good deal and not something to scoff at these days. But if you’re looking for a thick pork chop that’s nicely seared on the outside with juicy meat, this isn’t the one,” he wrote.
Despite Ong’s take, anyone who wants to take advantage of the promotion should line up early. Perry’s never has much trouble finding 100 people who appreciate the value of its offer.