ordered 'literally everything'
Lizzo celebrated rodeo debut with dinner at celeb-loved Houston steakhouse
Houston hero Lizzo celebrated her sold-out concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with an epic feast. The mulit-hyphenate and her entourage went to Galleria-area steakhouse Juliet for a private, post-show meal.
A representative tells CultureMap that Lizzo and her crew dined on “literally everything on the menu,” including signature items such as Korean crispy short rib tacos, the blue crab and avocado stack, and an array of steaks and sides. They also posed for photos at the restaurant’s signature rose wall.
“Having Lizzo choose Juliet Steakhouse to celebrate after such an incredible night at the rodeo is a huge honor for our team,” owner Jamie Allen tells CultureMap. “Houston is her hometown, and to see her continue the celebration here with us really speaks to the energy and hospitality we try to create every night. Moments like this show why Juliet has quickly become a go-to spot for artists, athletes, and guests looking to experience the best of Houston.”
As Allen notes, his restaurant is no stranger to hosting celebrities. Houston Olympian Jordan Chiles celebrated her gold medal there in 2024. Earlier this week, Allen shared a photo with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who celebrated his birthday at the restaurant while in town for a game against the Houston Rockets. Musicians such as Megan Thee Stallion and Drake have also dined at the restaurant.
Opened in February 2022, Juliet is a fine dining restaurant with a steakhouse-style menu that includes USDA Prime steaks, Gulf red snapper, and New Zealand lamb. The restaurant is known for its over-the-top decor that includes a movie theater-style concession stand in the lobby and a photo-worthy flower wall in the restroom.