This month kicks off a fall full of festivals, competitions, and showdowns that show off Houston's food scene. Whether it's a milestone celebration or a fundraiser for one of the city's many nonprofit organizations, these events are an opportunity to experience the creativity of Bayou City chefs and bartenders.
40th Anniversary Menu at Chez Nous
Through September 30
All month long the charming French restaurant in Humble will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special five-course prix fixe menu from chef Stacy Simonson. Priced at $125 per person, it includes caviar with buttermilk-chive waffle; seared diver scallops; Texas quail stuffed with Berkshire pork; bacon-wrapped beef tenderloin with foie gras-mushroom ravioli; and chocolate cherry souffle. Reservations are available via OpenTable or calling 281-446-6717.
Bourbon Master Classes at Bayou & Bottle
Beginning September 7
Marking Bourbon Heritage Month, these weekly sessions are hosted by Bottle & Bayou's general manager Bardia Ketabi, who brings in a series of brand ambassadors to help guests learn more about the art of bourbon making. Intimate and exclusive, each two-hour class features a welcome cocktail, four tastings, and light bites. Each week spotlights a different maker or style. Tickets start at $50. Reservations are required and can be made online.
Bourbon and Cocktail Masterclass at Julep
September 7
Julep owner and superstar bartender Alba Huerta hosts a masterclass and hands-on cocktail creation from 4-6 pm in honor of the bar's month-long Bourbon Fest. Participants will taste five spirits, create five cocktails, and nosh on bar bites. The truly adventurous can take part in the grand finale: a cocktail competition. Tickets are $100 and are available online.
Central Market 30th Anniversary Celebration: A Taste of Houston
Wednesday, September 11
The European-style market grocery store marks its third decade with a come-and-go event featuring dishes that showcase Houston’s flavorful food scene. Expect chef’s tables from Erik Cruz of Artisans, David Cordua of The Lymbar, Omar Pereney from Love Croissants, and others, along with live music, and an array of other delicacies. There will also be wine pairings and Saint Arnold's beer samples. The cost is $85 per person. Reservations can be made online. 6:30-8:30 pm.
Iron Bartender Competition
Thursday, September 12
This annual bash benefits The Periwinkle Foundation, which develops and provides programs for children, young adults, and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Earlier this summer, bartenders from restaurants and bars across Houston created original Periwinkle cocktails, showcasing their mixology skills. A panel of judges selected five finalists to compete for the 2024 Iron Bartender title. This year's competition will be held downtown at Lyric Market.
Contestants are Drew Jerdan from Bad News Bar, Humberto Garay of Cuchara, Lynzie Holland from Johnny’s Gold Brick, April Biagas from Refuge, and TJ Leibowitz from Winnie’s. Guests can sample their cocktails and vote for the People's Choice Award, and the judges will announce this year's winner. Individual tickets are $200 and can be purchased online.
Taste America
Thursday, September 12
The James Beard Foundation and the Houston First Corporation host this evening at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston that blends culinary innovation and cutting-edge immersive art. Participating chefs include James Beard Award finalist Emmanuel Chavez of Tatemó, Beard Award semifinalist Ope Amosu of ChòpnBlọk, Beard Award Winner Hugo Ortega of Xochi, Beard Award winner Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen, Erin Smith of Feges BBQ, Sherman Yeung of Money Cat, and many more, serving a variety of dishes. Premier tickets are $250 and come with a gift bag access to a sneak peek of Meow Wolf Houston, before the new location opens to the public. General admission tickets are $175 and come with a swag bag from Meow Wolf and the evening's participants.
3rd Annual Rock & Roll Picnic
Sunday, September 15
I’ll Have What She’s Having, which funds preventative medical and mental healthcare services for people in Houston’s restaurant and bar community, hosts this afternoon of food and drinks at the Last Concert Amphitheater from 1-6 pm. Participating chefs and bartenders include Beatriz Martines from Xalisko, Nick Wong from Agnes & Sherman, Josh Deleon of Underground Creamery, Dominick Lee of Augustine’s, Liz Becerra from Anvil, Natrese Rudison of Toasted Coconut, Jennifer Pilling from Rosewater, Olivia Vargas of Lei Low, and many more. There's also live music, a silent auction, and prizes. Tickets start at $45, and VIP packages are also available.
Come to the Table Benefit for The Beacon
Thursday, September 19
Houston chefs like Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi of Kata Robata and Katami; Ryan Lachaine of Riel; Hugo and Ruben Ortega of Backstreet Cafe, Caracol, Hugo's, URBE and Xochi; Lucas McKinney of Josephine’s; and many others come together for a multi-course dinner. The event raises awareness of and funds for the nonprofit, which serves men and women who are experiencing homelessness, and takes place in The Beacon's dining room. A pre-event reception will be held at Christ Church Cathedral. Individual tickets are $500. The reception begins at 5:30 pm and dinner is at 7 pm.
8th Annual Houston BBQ Throwdown
Sunday, September 22
The Houston Barbecue Festival brings 14 of the city's best barbecue restaurants to the Saint Arnold beer hall for this competition to create the he next great dish that represents Houston-style 'cue. Participants include defending People's Choice champ Bar-A-BBQ and the Judge's Choice defender Brett's BBQ Shop, along with Daddy Duncan's BBQ, Fire Craft BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Heffernan BBQ, J-Bar-M Barbecue, La Cruda Brand BBQ, Reveille BBQ, Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q, Tejas Chocolate + BBQ, and The Pit Room. Guests get unlimited samples and beer. Tickets are available online and prices start at $60; $100 buys VIP access to the private Saint Arnold Investor’s Pub for viewing of the judge’s panel. The party runs from 1-4 pm.
Chefs for Farmers
Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29
Taking place in Autry Park along Allen Parkway from 1-5 pm, this weekend features curated, locally sourced dishes that showcase ingredients from family farms across Texas. Attendees will also find immersive experiences, live entertainment, wines from top vineyards, craft cocktails, line dancing lessons, shopping, and other fun.
The event benefits expanding community garden programming at Urban Harvest and Houston Foods Bank. Participating chefs include Quy Hoang, Robin Wong and Arash Kharat of Blood Bros BBQ, Luis Robledo of Mayahuel, Christine Ha of The Blind Goat, Yotam Dolev of Hamsa and Okto, Drake Leonards from Eunice, Marcos Juarez of Hidden Omakase, and many more. The full lineup, schedule, and tickets is available online. Early bird pricing for tickets is $125 for general admission and $175 for VIP access.
Southern Smoke Foundation Festival
October 5
Benefitting the Southern Smoke Foundation, which raises funds for hospitality workers experiencing hardship, this epic foodie festival brings top chefs from around the country to Discovery Green for an afternoon of food and celebration. This year's lineup includes for than 70 culinary superstars including James Beard Award-winning chef and culinary star Christina Tosi of Milk Bar; Jeff Chanchaleune, from Ma Der Lao Kitchen in Oklahoma City; Isabel Coss of Lutece in Washington, DC; Sam Fore from Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites in Lexington, Ky; Renee Erickson of Seattle's The Walrus and the Carpenter; Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama in Chicago; Aaron Franklin from Austin's Franklin Barbecue; Caroline Schiff of Monday Diner in New York; and a host of Houston familiar faces like Ope Amosu of ChòpnBlọk, Bun B from Trill Burgers; Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu of Jūn; Martin Stayer of Nobie’s; and many, many more.
Guests can sample bites, beers and wine, get cookbooks signed, and enjoy a full evening of music and entertainment. VIP tickets offer entry an hour earlier than the general public and access to a private lounge. General admission is $225. The event runs from 3-8pm, with the first hour reserved for VIPs.