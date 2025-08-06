sweet land of liberty
Patriotic Houston seafood restaurant picks Rice Village for new spot
A Houston seafood restaurant has claimed a prime space in Rice Village for its third location. The next outpost of Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette will open in the area this fall.
Located in the former Gratify space at 5212 Morningside, Culinary Khancepts — the local hospitality group behind Liberty Kitchen, State Fare, Star Cinema Grill, CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Best New Restaurant winner Leo’s River Oaks, and others — plans to transform the space by adding 550 square feet of indoor dining. When complete, the restaurant will seat 112 people inside, 18 at the bar, and 50 on an outdoor patio.
“We’ve always loved the energy of Rice Village,” CEO Omar Khan said in a statement. “It’s a perfect blend of families, college students, and professionals — and we’re excited to bring Liberty Kitchen’s warm, coastal ambiance to this new corner of town. On a personal note, my wife grew up in the area and her father worked at Rice University, so as a family, Rice Village holds a very special place in our hearts.”
Liberty Kitchen is a seafood-driven, Gulf Coast-inspired restaurant with locations in River Oaks and Memorial. It’s known for dishes such as gumbo, oysters (raw or grilled), redfish on the half shell, and more. Like its siblings, the restaurant will be open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch with a happy hour available Tuesday through Friday from 3-6 pm.
Culinary Khancepts acquired the restaurant from F.E.E.D. TX in 2020. Rice Village will be the first location of Liberty Kitchen opened by Culinary Khancepts since it assumed ownership.
The area has seen some changes in 2025. East Coast-inspired restaurant Hudson House opened its second Houston location in Rice Village in May, and Ohio-based ice cream shop Jeni’s followed in June. Rice Village staples Helen Greek Food & Wine and Thai Village both closed in May.