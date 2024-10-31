What's Eric Eating Episodes 418 and 419
Levi Goode dishes on his Memorial hot spot and Tex-Mex for River Oaks
On this week’s episode of “What’s Eric Eating,” chef and restaurateur Levi Goode joins CultureMap editor Eric Sandler to discuss Credence, his new restaurant in Memorial, as well as the overall state of Goode Company Restaurants.
Notably, Credence is not part of Goode Co. Rather, it’s the first manifestation of Levi Goode’s personal brand, which allows him to operate without the expectations associated with a Goode Co. restaurant.
“I wanted a platform with no boundaries on creativity. I wanted to do some new and different things from what the city we love has grown to know as the Goode Co. brand,” Goode says. “I didn’t want to create any confusion in the marketplace for where Goode Co stands but also to do some fun, creative stuff. It’s really in line with the way my dad approached business when he first started. My creative hunger and to do exciting things stems from that.”
The conversation continues with a deep dive into Credence. They discuss the decision to open in Memorial, how its different from a steakhouse, and how the neighborhood has responded to the restaurant. Tune in to hear Goode discuss how the menu will evolve in fall and winter as well as his thoughts on Sidebar, Credence’s companion speakeasy-style bar.
In a bit of breaking news, he also shares that Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, the company’s Tex-Mex restaurant, will open its fourth location in the former La Griglia space in the River Oaks Shopping Center. Goode is tight-lipped about details, but he does mention that it will include “a neat little surprise” for River Oaks residents.
“We’re excited to bring Kitchen & Cantina into close proximity to our locations on Kirby,” Goode says. “We’re on the other side of River Oaks. Personally, it’s very rewarding for me to make an around-the-city tour with Kitchen & Cantina then bring it back inside the loop to the neighborhood.”
In addition to Kitchen & Cantina, Goode provides updates on some of his other restaurants, including Fish Camp, a seafood restaurant in The Woodlands; Armadillo Palace, a live music venue and restaurant; and Taqueria, a fast casual taco and hamburger joint that CultureMap columnist Ken Hoffman touted for having the best fries in Houston.
In this week’s other episode, Sandler and co-host Monica Danna discuss the news of the week. They begin with some thoughts on the Houston Chronicle’s new list of the city’s top 100 restaurants. They also share some memories of Cecil’s, the staple Montrose bar that’s closing in November.
In the restaurant of the week segment, Danna and Sandler share thoughts on their recent meal at Mi Luna, the Houston tapas restaurant that recently reopened in Montrose. Listen to the episode to hear their thoughts on how its different from the original Rice Village location.