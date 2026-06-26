forme fitting
Beard-recognized Houston chef serves up fresh concept in Midtown high-rise
One of Houston’s most acclaimed hospitality groups has opened a new wellness-focused concept in a Midtown high-rise. The Branch is the latest concept from Lucille’s Hospitality Group.
Located on the 12th floor of the Forme, a luxury high-rise at 5501 La Branch, The Branch will serve a seasonal menu that includes a raw bar, daily crudo specials, oysters, caviar, and charcuterie. Those dishes can be paired with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails.
Currently, the restaurant is open to both residents and members of the general public for dinner Thursday-Saturday and during the day on Sunday. Daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner service will be added over time.
Founded by James Beard Award finalist Chris Williams, Lucille’s Hospitality Group is known for its Southern-inspired Museum District restaurant Lucille’s and Late August, its Midtown establishment that earned both a Recommended designation in the Michelin Guide and a Best New Restaurant award from Esquire for its blend of Afro-Caribbean and Mexican flavors. Lucille’s 1913, the group’s nonprofit, operates farms that provide access to fresh food in underserved areas.
"We're incredibly excited to partner with The Forme, because this is about much more than opening a new hospitality venue, it's about helping build a community," Williams said in a statement. "The Branch allows us to bring together thoughtful food, wellness-inspired hospitality, art and community in one space. Launching the partnership through a fundraiser that leaves a lasting impact on Houston makes this collaboration even more meaningful."
The Forme is a 33-story high-rise that’s focused on wellness, productivity, and community. In addition to The Branch, its amenities include a 20,000-square-foot fitness and recovery area, a 9,000-square-foot outdoor pool deck with pool and expansive hot tub, and 20,000 square feet of flexible coworking space.
The Branch will celebrate its opening on July 4 with Liberty and Lux, a fundraiser that will support efforts to paint murals on the Forme’s parking garage honoring America’s 250th anniversary. Tickets, $150, includes an open bar, passed hors d'oeuvres, and an expansive view of area fireworks displays from the building’s 12th floor pool deck.