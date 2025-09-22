Thanks to its deep agricultural roots, the Lone Star State boasts the most ranches and farms of any state in the U.S. — nearly 250,000, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture. Of course, we’ve got a lot of wide open space for those ranches and farms, as Texas spans nearly 172 million acres.
While Texas leads the U.S. in the number of ranches and farms, it also leads the U.S. in the number of ranches on the market. Recent data from Realtor.com shows 7,411 Texas ranches were on the market as of early September — far outpacing the second-ranked state of Kentucky, which had 1,641 ranches up for sale.
Based on the average size of a Texas ranch, 511 acres, the amount of Texas ranchland on the market would equate to nearly 3.8 million acres.
Realtor.com points out that the U.S. market for ranches is heating up, with ranch heirs selling to eager high-end buyers. Some of this burst in activity can be tied to TV’s Western drama Yellowstone and its spinoffs.
“The ‘Yellowstone effect,’ coupled with pandemic-era demand for privacy and space, is fueling a surge of interest in sprawling ranch properties across the country,” Realtor.com notes.
Fittingly, Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan owns the 600-acre Bosque Ranch, which is south of Weatherford, and the 179-acre Papa’s Creek Ranch in Wyoming. He also co-owns the 266,255-acre 6666 Ranch, which is east of Lubbock. The fourth season of Yellowstone featured 6666 Ranch.
Taylor Sheridan now owns the famed 6666 Ranch in West Texas. Photo courtesy of Chas. S. Middleton and Son
Here are six noteworthy Texas ranches that are on the market:
Tranquility Ranch, near Houston
A less pricey ranch than others on this list, the 1,210-acre Tranquility Ranch is available about 44 miles northwest of Houston. The Montgomery County property is listed at $23 million by Legacy Land Management.
The ranch offers 6,100 square feet of living space, including six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms. Wildlife such as whitetail doves, ducks, alligators, and hogs roam the ranch.
The ranch “is set up as a luxury equine property with incredible development potential,” the listing says.
Mt. Solitude Ranch, near San Antonio
This Hill Country ranch on the market is about 20 miles northwest of San Antonio. The 3,630-acre Mt. Solitude Ranch's list price is $79.9 million.
“While the owners would love to find the next private generational stewards to enjoy the ranch, it is hard to ignore some of the development and conceptual interests that we’ve looked at,” says Bernard Uechtritz, owner of Icon Global, which has the listing.
Mt. Solitude Ranch near San Antonio is on the market for $80 million. Photo courtesy of Icon Global
Pace Bend Ranch, near Austin
Another expensive Texas ranch on the market is the 777-acre Pace Bend Ranch, about 30 miles northwest of Austin in the Hill Country. Pace Bend Ranch combines the Baker Family/Resort Ranch and the Wiley/Batte Family Ranch. The asking price: $100 million. The ranch offers more than one mile of private shoreline along Lake Travis and proximity to the 1,368-acre Pace Bend Park.
The listing from Moreland Properties describes Pace Bend Ranch, privately owned for more than four decades, as “one of the most prestigious and irreplaceable offerings in the Texas Hill Country.”
“Whether envisioned as a private family compound, an equestrian haven, a corporate retreat, or a conservation-minded legacy holding, the possibilities are as expansive as the land itself,” the listing goes on to say.
JD Kutcher-Elder Ranch, near Fort Worth
Not far from Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch is the 947-acre JD Kutch-Elder Ranch, which is listed at nearly $31.5 million. Features include a 1937 two-story sandstone home full of “rustic charm,” a large barn, animal pens, and an abundance of wildlife, according to the listing from Knox Realtors.
“This exceptional ranch offers a rare blend of history, natural beauty, and convenience. … Situated on one of Parker County’s highest points, the ranch boasts panoramic views, including the Fort Worth skyline,” the listing says.
Brazos Highland Properties, near Del Rio
One of the biggest Texas ranches up for sale now is actually a collection of ranches known as Brazos Highland Properties. The three ranches total 87,819 acres. The land is about 20 miles north of Del Rio.
The largely undeveloped ranchland is “characterized by a diverse terrain that includes multiple boxed canyons, rolling hills, high mesas, steep bluffs, and flat lands,” according to the listing from Texas Ranch Sales. “This varied landscape enhances the property’s natural beauty. There are also numerous caves, presenting exciting exploration opportunities for new owners.”
The asking price for Brazos Highland Properties isn’t included in the listing.
Lake Monticello property, near Texarkana
One of the priciest Texas ranches on the market is going for $131.1 million. The unnamed ranch, about 65 miles southwest of Texarkana, covers about 5,700 acres. The buyer also would gain the 2,100-acre Lake Monticello, one of the state’s largest privately owned lakes, and nearly two miles of frontage along Lake Bob Sandlin.
“This property offers a rare opportunity for those looking to dream big. This is not just a lake or a ranch, but a canvas upon which dreams are transformed into reality,” says the listing from Hortenstine Ranch Co.