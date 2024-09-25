wine guy wednesday
All the bottles being popped at Houston's 2-day Champagne festival
It’s that time of year again—I’m calling on all of you Champagne lovers out there!
La Fête Du Champagne is coming to town with one hell of an amazing lineup of parties October 18-19. My wife Lindsey and I attended a couple of the events last year not knowing what to expect. It was more than I ever imagined by far!
Let’s start with the list of events that are happening this year:
October 18is a lunch at Navy Blue with Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle, which is where they will discuss The Art of Assemblage. Most Champagne houses’ prestige cuvées are vintage wines. Laurent-Perrier believes that by blending three complementary vintages they can create a wine that is greater than the sum of its parts, and I am here for it! Chef Jerrod Zifchak and the team at Navy Blue are putting together a menu like no other. They are just really amazing cooks, and we are lucky to have a place like this in our city. Price of the ticket is $425 plus tax, but look at this lineup!
- Laurent-Perrier, Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature NV
- Laurent Perrier, Vintage 2012
- Laurent Perrier, Vintage 2008
- Laurent Perrier, Vintage 2007
- Laurent Perrier, Grand Siècle Nº26
- Laurent Perrier, Grand Siècle Nº25
- Laurent Perrier, Grand Siècle Nº24
- Laurent Perrier, Grand Siècle Nº23
- Laurent Perrier, Grand Siècle Nº23 en magnum
- Laurent Perrier, Grand Siècle “Les Réserves” Nº20 en magnum
Dinner on Friday, October 18th is at the newest restaurant by Aaron Bludorn and team, Bar Bludorn. Chef Alexandra Peña is at the helm of this new beautiful restaurant in the Memorial neighborhood. She is an absolute rockstar. I had dinner there the other night and damn, was it fantastic.
I can wait to see what she and the team put together for this amazing dinner with one of Champagne’s oldest Grande Marquehouses. Founded in 1760, Lanson is well known for the remarkable aging potential of its wines. Larson style is influenced by the winemaking style of blocking malolactic fermentation and thoughtful, precise blending of only the best Grand Cru fruit.
This is something to remember when you are tasting LansonLe Vintage Collection 1964 en magnum. Dinner starts at 6:30 and tickets are $950+ tax. Ready for the line up????
- Lanson, Le Black Label NV en magnum
- Lanson, Le Vintage 2012 en magnum
- Lanson, Le Clos 2009 en magnum
- Lanson, Le Vintage Collection 1996 en magnum
- Lanson, Le Vintage Collection 1990 en magnum
- Lanson, Le Vintage Collection 1989 en magnum
- Lanson, Le Vintage Collection 1988 en magnum
- Lanson, Le Vintage Collection 1985 en magnum
- Lanson, Le Vintage Collection 1976 en magnum
- Lanson, Le Vintage Collection 1964 en magnum
And this is just day one!
Wake up, get some electrolytes and coffee in you to clear the fog and let’s get your palate ready for day two!
Saturday, we move to the OG Bludorn where two events that are happening. The first is a walk-around tasting from 12-2 pm with small bites. This event is already sold out but you can get on the wait list or double down (smart move if you ask me) and just purchase the Magnum package which is tickets to both events on Saturday. This is what Lindsey and I did last year and it was very, very impressive. Wanna see the lineup for the afternoon? Yeah. you do.
Here it is:
- Delamotte, Brut NV
- Delamotte, Blanc de Blancs NV
- Delamotte, Blanc de Blancs 2018
- Delamotte, Rosé NV
- Dom Pérignon, Vintage 2015
- Dom Pérignon, Vintage 2006 - Plénitude 2
- Dom Pérignon, Rosé Vintage 2009
- René Geoffroy, Expression 1er Cru Brut NV
- René Geoffroy, Lieu Dit Tiersaudes Blanc de Noirs 1er Cru Brut Nature 2019
- René Geoffroy, Lieu Dit Houtrants Complantés 1er Cru Brut Nature NV
- René Geoffroy, Rosé de Saignée 1er Cru Brut NV
- Lanson, Le Black Label NV
- Lanson, Le Rosé NV
- Lanson, Le Green Label NV
- Lanson, Le Vintage 2012
- Laurent-Perrier, Vintage 2012
- Laurent-Perrier, Grand Siècle Nº26
- Laurent-Perrier, Grand Siècle Nº23 en magnum
- Laurent-Perrier, Blanc de Blancs Brut Nature NV
- A. Margaine, Brut NV
- A. Margaine, Extra Brut NV
- A. Margaine, Cuvée M NV
- A. Margaine, Special Club 2015 or 2016
- Moussé, L’Orage NV
- Moussé, Les Fortes Terres 2019
- Moussé, Eugène NV
- Moussé, L’Esquisse NV
- Vilmart & Cie, Grand Cellier NV
- Vilmart & Cie, Grand Cellier d’Or 2019
- Vilmart & Cie, Cœur de Cuvée 2016
- Vilmart & Cie, Emotion 2015
Damn, I love these wines, but you’re going to need a nap before dinner — it's like nothing you have ever seen. It’s an absolute party and what dreams are made of for Champagne lovers. It’s a full-on onslaught of all your senses in the best possible way, because this is a culmination of wines from both days and so much more with so many surprises!
Sommeliers are everywhere pouring so many different Champagnes at lightning speed. Every time you turn your head there is something different to taste! The food that chef Chase Voelz and his team are putting out is some of the best around — this night is no exception. I highly, highly recommend this event. Last year, I almost had a change of plans and couldn’t make it, but it worked out that we could and I would have been kicking my own ass if I missed it.
Drink responsibly and get a ride share. I emphasize this again, ride share please. Just trust me because you will want to sample a lot of things.
Ticket prices to Saturday are $200 for the tasting in the day which are sold out, $750+tax for the Gala in the evening, or what seems to be the best bet is the Magnum package that is $800+tax. The magnum package is exclusively for Amex Centurion and Platinum card holders. ,
Head over to the website for tickets. Until last year, this event was not held in Houston, and I had always wanted to travel to attend one. Thanks to Aaron and Victoria Bludorn, Cherif Mbodji. and all of the teams at Bludorn, Navy Blue, and Bar Bludorn it’s happening in our beautiful city.