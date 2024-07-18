that's hot
Houston's new ramen joint serves its broth at more than 650 degrees
Over the last several years, Houstonians have developed a taste for a wide range of ramen. From the traditional tonkotsu at Tiger Den to the seafood-tinged, Asahikawa-style broth at Ninja Ramen and the vegan broth at Rakken Ramen, noodle fans are spoiled for choice.
Beginning next week, a new restaurant will introduce the city to “volcano” ramen.
It’s coming to Houston courtesy of Kazzan Ramen, a new restaurant opening this Monday, July 22. Located near the Heights in the former Star Fish/1751 Sea & Bar space (191 Heights Blvd.), the 3,600-square foot restaurant features an open kitchen, an expansive bar, and an outdoor patio.
Named for the Japanese word for "volcano," Kazzan serves its noodles in a stone bowl that’s heated to 350 degrees Celsius — more than 650 degrees Fahrenheit. When the broth is poured tableside through a cylindrical top, the steam shoots out like a volcanic eruption.
Diners have six flavors to choose from — Shio, Shoyu, Karamiso, Sukiyaki, Curry, or Veggie Tantan — that come in either a traditional pork tonkotsu or vegetarian broth. As is typical at ramen restaurants, bowls may be customized with different toppings, such as marinated eggs, chashu pork, bamboo shoots, and more.
In addition to ramen, Kazzan serves dishes such as chicken karaage, gyoza, fried chicken wings, and Spicy Cream Fried Shrimp. Those who prefer rice will find bowls topped with different meat or vegetable options and curry. For dessert, dive into a bowl of kakigori, shaved ice topped with condensed milk that’s available in three different flavors, mango, matcha, and strawberry.
Pair them with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails created by Houston bartender Ilin Yang (Aya Sushi, Traveler’s Table). Choices include the Ube Bae (sake, arrack, lime juice, ube syrup, and guava juice), the Mount Boujee (Japanese whisky, sencha syrup, etc); and the Matcha In Your Dream (Japenese gin, lemon juice, lime juice, heavy cream, etc.).
Originally from Osaka, the concept recently opened its first U.S. location in Los Angles. Houston is only the second Kazzan location in America.
Owner Lianne Chang brings experience from operating Shipley Do-Nuts and Charley Cheesecakes. Kazzan is her first full-service eatery.
"We are incredibly excited to bring Kazzan Ramen & Bar to Houston," Chang said in a statement. "Houstonians will love trying this new and unique style of ramen with our dynamite lineup of specialty cocktails. We look forward to making Kazzan Ramen part of the Houston community and sharing our passion for great food."
The Heights and its nearby neighborhoods have become one of Houston’s most ramen-obsessed areas. In addition to Ninja and Rakkan, nearby options include Killer Noodle, Jinya Ramen Bar in the Heights Waterworks development, and a 24-hour location of Las Vegas-based Shokku Ramen on Studewood.
Kazzan Ramen opens at 11 am daily.