restaurants refreshed
Luxurious downtown hotel unveils new all-day eatery and poolside lounge
The JW Marriott Houston Downtown has refreshed and expanded its dining options. The Foundry, its newly-rebranded full-service restaurant, is now open, while The Perch, a rooftop restaurant and pool lounge, will debut on December 1.
Formerly Main Kitchen, the Foundry has been expanded to 115 seats. Interior changes include marble tabletops, new greenery, and “plush furnishings including inviting communal seating arrangements,” according to press materials. Led by executive chef Rafael Gonzales, the menu covers breakfast, lunch, and dinner with options that include breakfast tacos, salads, sandwiches, burgers, steak frites, blackened redfish, and more. Gonzales showcases his Latin heritage in dishes such as pozole, brisket empanadas, and snapper aguachile.
First announced last year, the Perch services the hotel’s new rooftop pool and offers both indoor and outdoor seating. Its menu includes Gulf shrimp and octopus campechana; Italian burrata and tomato caprese salad; and carnitas tacos. Diners will also find staples such as a smash burger, chicken sliders, grilled mahi mahi tacos, and a wagyu hot dog.
“They are two different experiences and identities built around a single philosophy,” said Andrew Gallacher, director of food and beverage, in a statement. “Our common goal is exceptional food, outstanding beverages, and uncompromising guest service.”
The new restaurants are two key upgrades to the luxurious downtown hotel that opened in 2014. Last year, the hotel announced it had acquired the adjacent Battelstein’s Building at 812 Main to expand the hotel's existing footprint with more than 50 new rooms and 10,000 square feet of additional meeting space.