New speakeasy-style bar and lounge sweetens up Spring Branch
By any measure, Spring Branch has established itself as one of Houston’s most vibrant dining neighborhoods. Over the past couple of years, additions like La Cruderia, the Blind Goat, and Wild Oats have more people than ever flocking to the area in search of a good meal.
New bars have joined the mixed, too. The Library is luring wine lovers with its well-priced selections, and Loose Cannon offers cocktails in a fun, nautical setting.
Add Aye Candy to the list of new drinking destinations (1849 Bingle Road). Scheduled to open Tuesday, June 4, the new business aims to provide the neighborhood with a sophisticated cocktail lounge.
Taking inspiration from speakeasies in Mexico City, patrons enter the cocktail bar through a small candy shop at the entrance. Walk through the storefront to find a dimly lit lounge with banquettes for small groups and couches for larger gatherings.
“We wanted to bring an adult escape to the neighborhood,” owner Cristy Velasco said in a statement. “We felt a true cocktail bar of this nature was desired, so we figured why not create one.”
Aye Candy fulfills that role with an extensive cocktail list. Look for classics with a twist — such as a Vanilla Old Fashioned — along with house originals such as the Watermelon High (tequila, fresh watermelon and lime juice with a dash of fire bitters), the Royale (vodka, strawberry, and topped with champagne), and the Gold Escalade (mezcal with pineapple and lime juice).
Those who prefer wine will find both bottles and by-the-glass choices. Food options are limited to charcuterie boards and, of course, candy.
In keeping with the upscale environment, Aye Candy has a few simple rules to keep in mind. Customers must be at least 25. Hats, flip flops, and jogging shorts are not permitted.
The bar is open Tuesday-Saturday beginning at 5 pm. Reservations are available on OpenTable.