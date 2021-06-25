Goode Company's sizzling fried chicken pop-up will soon fly the coop

One of Houston’s most beloved culinary institutions has announced that its popular fried-chicken concept is leaving the nest.

Goode Bird, the buzzy fried chicken to-go only concept that opened inside the iconic Goode Company Armadillo Palace last year during the pandemic to serve comfort grub to hungry locals, is flying the coop.

Last orders to grab the pop-up’s savory buttermilk fried chicken, spit-roasted chicken, butter biscuits, and other finger-lickin’ eats will be taken on July 4, per a press release.

Why the close? The move is being made to fully re-open the Armadillo Palace (which is currently serving a reduced menu) in mid-July, per the company.

A little good(e) news (get it?): One percent of every Goode Bird purchase will be donated to local charities. The first donation will be made to Kids’ Meals, Inc., which delivers meals to hungry children in Houston.

Fried-chicken-loving locals can place their Goode Bird orders online. Hours of operation are Wednesday-Friday, 4 to 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday, noon-8pm. (Goode Bird will be closed on June 26.)

“We want to thank Houston for their overwhelming support of Goode Bird from day one, and, in turn, for helping us to provide some wonderful local charities with much-needed assistance,” said Levi Goode in a statement. “This all goes to show that with some Goode food and good friends, we can make it through even the most challenging of times.”

Importantly for those keeping track, Goode Bird will serve just before National Fried Chicken Day on July 6.

