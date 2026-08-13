food news roundup
10 things to know in Houston food: Openings, closings, and barbecue discount
School is back in session for most Houston kids, but Houston restaurants keep the summer vibes alive with new restaurant openings, meal deals, and upcoming events. Read on to see what you need to know about the city’s culinary scene this week.
Openings and closings
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant CAVA has opened a new location at 5401 Bellaire Boulevard. The popular eatery’s menu features bowls, pitas, dips, and dressings. The Bellaire location is open daily from 10:30 am-10 pm.
Pour Decisions Craft has opened in the Heights. Here, locals will find more than just a cup of joe — Pour Decisions also provides a selection of craft beers, serving a draft as early as 7 am. Specialty drinks include an ube cream Vietnamese coffee, a peanut butter latte, and a banana matcha.
The location aims to be a community gathering space with future plans to partner with local DJs, bakeries, food trucks, and small businesses to host family-friendly events. Pour Decisions Craft is located at 555 W. 19th Street, Suite 100A, and is open Monday-Wednesday, 7 am-6 pm, Thursday-Saturday, 7 am-9 pm, and Sunday, 7 am-5 pm.
Wah Coffee Kitchen has opened its third location in the Houston area and first in Sugar Land at 6560 Greatwood Parkway, Suite 100. Patrons of the Richmond and Montrose locations know Wah Coffee Kitchen for its unusual flavor pairings such as a tiramisu and banana latte, along with its full kitchen cranking out burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and Korean fried wings. Wah in Sugar Land is open Sunday from 8 am-10 pm, Monday-Thursday from 7 am-10 pm, Friday from 7 am-12 am, and Saturday from 8 am-12 am.
Shiva Indian Restaurant has quietly closed its location at 5220 Buffalo Speedway, according to a tip from a CultureMap reader. The restaurant's online ordering has been turned off, and its phone number is disconnected. Recently featured on the Houston Chronicle's social media for its affordable lunch specials, the West U. area restaurant first opened in Rice Village in 1990.
Upcoming Events
Saturday, August 29
¡Adiós Summer! Fiesta at Lyric Market
Say farewell to summer on Saturday, August 29, at Lyric Market with a fiesta sponsored by Hornitos Tequila. From 2 pm-6 pm, attendees can enjoy complimentary tequila tastings, mariachi music, Lotería, and giveaways. Drink specials include classic margaritas, palomas, and ranch waters for $8, with Mexican candy shots for $6, and Hornitos tequila shots for $5. Mexology will offer free chips and guacamole with the purchase of any meal. Lyric Market is located at 411 Smith Street.
September 26-27
Chefs for Farmers
Tickets are now available for the 2026 Chefs for Farmers Houston Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27. Early bird pricing is available through August 18, with tickets starting at $125 for a general admission single day ticket to the Autry Park event. The two-day festival highlights Houston’s restaurants and chefs, with participating restaurants such as Belly of the Beast, Boo’s Burgers, Burmalicious by Suu, and Traveler’s Table. The event also includes wine and spirit pairings, craft cocktails, local vendors, and live DJs. Visit chefsforfarmers.com to purchase tickets.
Restaurant Specials
Killen’s Barbecue in Pearland is offering a “Working Man’s Special” from Tuesday through Friday, from 11 am to 2 pm. The $14 deal includes a two meat plate of four ounces of both brisket and sausage link, with beans and potato salad. Normally priced at $25, Killen's Working Man’s Special is available throughout the month of August and for in-person ordering only.
Grab a quick breakfast on weekdays at Dish Society with its new $10 combo. From 7-10:30 am, patrons can pair one breakfast item with a regular-sized specialty coffee, matcha latte, or small juice. The combo is available for dine-in, delivery, and pickup, with the options such as avocado toast, breakfast tacos, buttermilk pancakes, gluten-free power pancakes, half granola bowl, or a sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit.
Federal American Grill's newly-launched Mondays Uncorked offers patrons half off the restaurant’s entire wine list at all six of its locations.
Pizaro’s Pizza and Saint Arnold Brewing Company are partnering for a limited-time pizza collaboration. The Zesty Asparagus and Prosciutto pizza’s dough is crafted with Saint Arnold’s biscuit barley malt, before being topped with fresh lemon slices, mozzarella, asparagus, lemon cream sauce, feta, and prosciutto. A 16 inch pizza can be ordered at Pizaro’s from August 13-31 for $24, while Saint Arnold will offer a 12 inch pie for $18 beginning August 18.