a meal to remember
Celebrity chef Rick Bayless comes to Houston for one-night-only fundraiser
Chef Troy Guard has recruited three experts in Mexican cuisine for a one-night-only feast he’s calling the Mexican Chef Summit. When the meal occurs on Tuesday, September 29 at Guard & Grace in downtown Houston, chef Guard will be joined by James Beard Award winners Rick Bayless and Hugo Ortega as well as Richard Sandoval, the culinary mind behind Toro Toro at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston.
Together, they’ll serve a five-course meal that highlights signature items from each chef, including Bayless' chile-glazed Puerco al Tamarindo and two dishes from Ortega's, “soft shell” oysters with smoked oyster aioli and trout roe and a tostada with hamachi, shiitake mushroom, furikake, salsa macha, ponzu, and oyster aioli. Sandoval will contribute a short rib taco with peanut–chile de árbol salsa and yuzu avocado and salmon with pippin curry and lemon oil. Guard will offer his own perspective on modern Mexican fare.
Having Bayless cooking in Houston makes the night particularly special. Known for restaurants such as Frontera Grill and Michelin-starred Topolobampo, he’s a multi-time James Beard Award winner, including the prestigious Chef of the Year (1995) and Humanitarian of the Year (1998) as well as winning season one of Top Chef Masters.
Priced at $150 per person (plus tax, gratuity, and an optional $45 cocktail pairing), proceeds will benefit the IMPACT Culinary Training Foundation, Bayless’ nonprofit that helps provide young adults from Chicago’s West Side with no-cost culinary education, paid internships, mentorship, and pathways to meaningful careers in the hospitality industry.
"The opportunity to cook alongside chefs I admire and respect is incredibly special," Guard said in a statement. "Each of us brings a unique perspective to Mexican cuisine, and together we're creating an experience that guests simply won't find anywhere else. We're also proud to support Rick Bayless' IMPACT Culinary Training and its work to equip young adults from Chicago’s West Side with the skills, mentorship, and hands-on experience needed to build meaningful careers in the hospitality industry."