Downtown's newest luxury steakhouse reveals hotly anticipated opening date

Downtown's newest luxurious steakhouse debuts this weekend. Toro Toro opens inside the Four Seasons Hotel this Saturday, October 30.

As CultureMap has previously reported, chef Richard Sandoval, known as the "Father of Modern Mexican Cuisine," developed Toro Toro to offer a pan-Latin American perspective on the traditional steakhouse. Chef de cuisine Rafael Villalpando brings an impressive resume to his role, including time at the Rosewood Hotel in San Miguel de Allende, the J.W. Marriott in San Antonio, and Toro Toro's Fort Worth location.

Inspired by Brazilian-style rodizio restaurants, the menu features a selection of steaks and wild game dishes along with shareable dishes such as empanadas, tacos, and ceviche. Instead of creamed spinach and shrimp cocktail served at traditional, American-style steakhouses, diners will find dishes inspired by Chifa (Chinese-Peruvian), Nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian), Mexican, and Brazilian cuisine.

A meal may start with shareables such as tuna Nikkei ceviche, lomo saltado empanadas, or grilled octopus. Entree options include individual steak and seafood dishes or large format platters

Signature items include a 52-ounce mezcal-flambéed Prime tomahawk steak that's presented tableside and the Churrasco Mixed Grill Skewer that offers Brazilian-style picanha steak, ribeye, lamb chops, Texas antelope, and more.

Beverage options include an extensive selection of wines from Latin America and spins on Latin American cocktails including the Mercado Margarita with hibiscus-rosemary foam or the Negroni Norte with El Silencio Mezcal, Campari and carpano antica.

Sandoval is no stranger to Houston. The chef, who operates over 50 restaurants worldwide, developed Bayou & Bottle for the Four Seasons. Houston's Toro Toro will be Sandoval's sixth restaurant in Texas.

“The Four Seasons always signifies excellence and offers distinctive experiences in each city," Sandoval said in a statement. "Toro Toro Houston will be a destination that defines vibrancy through its flavors and Houston’s rich culinary, sports and arts and entertainment culture.”

To transform the former Quattro space into Toro Toro, the Four Seasons worked with New York-based design firm Meyer Davis. Elements include a stone bar near the restaurant's entrance, marble fireplaces, and distressed blue and saddle leather accents. The restaurant also includes a 2,700-square-foot private event space.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to usher in a new era for dynamic downtown experiences in Houston with the addition of a world-class, global steakhouse led by chef Richard Sandoval and our design team Meyer Davis," Four Seasons Hotel Houston general manager Tom Segesta said. "After the success of Sandoval’s Bayou & Bottle’s addition in 2017 during the Houston Super Bowl, now, it is equally fitting to welcome Houstonians and global travelers alike to Toro Toro while the Houston Astros are playing in the World Series."

Toro Toro will be open for dinner Tuesday-Saturday beginning at 5:30 pm. Lunch and weekend brunch service will follow in the coming weeks.