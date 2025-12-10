Chef's Table
The Houston chef you need to know: Flora's Epi Rosas
Chef Epifanio “Epi” Rosas didn’t just land in Houston’s culinary scene — he built his place in it, one station at a time. Born in Puebla, a region often considered the home of some of Mexico’s most iconic dishes, Epi grew up surrounded by the comforting smells and sounds of a Mexican kitchen, where familiar aromas and traditions shaped his earliest memories of food.
When he arrived in Houston in 2001 with no professional training — only a newborn baby, his wife, and a determination to build a future — he stepped into the back of Paulie’s as a dishwasher. It was there, in the heat and hum of the dish pit, that he found an unexpected spark: a curiosity about the craft happening just beyond his station.
He moved quickly through prep and line positions, learning knife skills, sauces, and timing at a pace that impressed the cooks around him. At Demeris Barbecue, he not only worked the line but also gained valuable experience in large-scale prep and catering — skills that would later serve him tremendously in high-volume operations.
His time at Mockingbird Bistro marked his first real breakthrough, as he earned a sous-chef role and began to understand the discipline and structure required to lead a kitchen. By the time he stepped into his next chapter — more than a decade with H-Town Restaurant Group — he had already built the kind of ground-up experience most chefs only talk about. Those years gave him the space to deepen his knowledge of regional Mexican ingredients, learn traditional preparations, and refine his signature balance of nostalgia and technique.
Epi’s transformation as both a chef and a leader accelerated when he joined The Big Vibe Group. In an environment shaped by owners Grant and Jacy Cooper — restaurateurs with a proven track record of creating and operating successful concepts in one of the country’s most competitive dining markets — Epi found a level of support that allowed him to push himself further. The Coopers’ genuine love of dining out and their habit of bringing inspiration home from their travels created a constant sense of evolution within the group, always aiming to surprise and delight the loyal guest following they’ve cultivated over decades. Their organizational culture valued exploration, open communication, and a reverence for craft, giving Epi a platform to expand his skills and culinary point of view.
Working closely with CEO and partner Josep Prats, a native Mexican with deep regional culinary knowledge who often rolls up his sleeves and cooks side-by-side with the team, Epi strengthened his understanding of the flavors he grew up with. Together, they refined dishes, developed systems, and shaped kitchen teams with intention. Their collaboration allowed Epi not just to cook, but to evolve, embracing mentorship and curiosity as the backbone of his leadership style.
Since joining The Big Vibe Group, Epi has played a key role in the opening of all three concepts launched since 2021, helping build kitchen systems from the ground up and guiding the teams through the earliest, most formative stages.
Today at Flora, Epi is known for his meticulous eye, exacting standards, and unwavering devotion to a well-executed dish. He is hands-on in every corner of the kitchen, from the prep that begins before dawn to the final dessert plated each night. He leads through guidance, gratitude, and repetition, believing deeply that excellence is something earned daily. Through his discipline and heart, he brings the soul of Puebla to Houston in a way that feels both deeply traditional and unmistakably his own.