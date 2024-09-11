drink for charity
Chris Shepherd endorses 3 can't-miss Texas wine festivals for fall
It’s September and have I got some cool things to tell you about! Think of this article as “What’s happening in Houston wine right now.”
Adele Corrigan Wade and the team at 13 Celsius asked me to put together a small list of 10 wines that I want to drink — wines I think you should drink as well. The best part (other than having something delicious to drink) is that when you have a glass or a bottle of these wines, a portion of the proceeds goes back to the Southern Smoke Foundation. This is a really cool way to help those in the food and beverage industry when they need it the most.
Let’s be really honest here. The F+B industry in Houston has been impacted in a terrible way this summer just like many other Houstonians. Between the derecho storm and Hurricane Beryl, it has been a very rough time for everyone. The way we recover is by doing it together, helping each other in small or big ways.
I can’t think of too many better ways to help than sitting in a killer wine bar having a glass of wine, eating a mortadella sandwich, and supporting the restaurant industry. Get over there and check it out. Tell them I said hello, and thank them for doing this. You can expect to see some of the wines I truly love from Pinot Bianco to Pinot Noir to Brunello! Get in and support!
Speaking of 13 Celsius and Southern Smoke, 13 Celsius will be one of the wine bars featured at the Southern Smoke Festival on October 5. Look at this wine bar lineup! 13 Celsius, Montrose Cheese & Wine, Lees Den, The Library, Stella’s Wine Bar, and Central Market are all from Houston, plus LoLo from Austin, Oakwood Pizza Box from Raleigh, and Bacchanal Fine Wine and Spirits from New Orleans.
VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets are still available for $225. That’s a lot of wine, spirits, beer, and nonalcoholic drinks to quench your thirst, and food from over 70 of the most important chefs in the country to satisfy your hunger. BIG TIME!!!!
There is also a rate at the Four Seasons Hotel for this event as well because they are fantastic partners!
I know you love Texas wines so I have a fun weekend for you! The Fredericksburg Food and Wine Festival will be going on October 25-26 with two days of eating amazing food from folks like Dai Due, Junebug’s (love the name), Hye Thai, and a lot more. The wines will be flowing from over 25 wineries including our friends over at William Chris Vineyards as well as spirits from Tito’s, Desert Door, and Garrison Brothers.
Did someone say beer? Yep, Old 290 Brewery and others will have you covered! This sounds like such an amazing getaway with the time of year that always provides perfect weather. You can get your tickets here.
Price range from $150 to $595 with the opportunity to add on some special dinners throughout the weekend.
Have fun out there! Drink something delicious! Register to vote! Use your voice!