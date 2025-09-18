tried and true
Houston restaurant known for steak and stone crab reopens after renovations
Usually, “closed for renovations” means a restaurant is gone for good, but every now and then an establishment actually pauses operations to freshen things up.
Count Truluck’s among the rare second group. After an approximately two-month break, the Galleria-area steak and seafood restaurant recently reopened its doors with an updated interior.
Part of a privately-owned mini chain of 12 restaurants, Truluck’s looked to the Mediterranean as a source of inspiration for its renovations. The main dining room now features a number of olive trees, alongside piano key tile floors, marble-inspired finishes, and updated leather booths. Tablecloths have been banished to make the room feel a little more casual.
As for the bar area, it has new chandeliers and smaller olive trees that tie it more closely to the main dining room. The restaurant also added a 56-seat private dining room that can be separated from the rest of the restaurant with movable screens.
Steaks, seafood, and Florida stone crab still form the heart of Truluck’s menu. Diners will also find Norwegian salmon, Chilean sea bass, and South African cold-water lobster that’s sourced from a sustainable fishery along the country’s South Coast. Perhaps inspired by the success of restaurants like Mastro’s, Truluck’s has added a little sushi to its menu for the first time.
Beverage options include more than 40 wines by-the-glass as well as on-trend offerings like mini martinis and zero-proof sips. Happy hour, available daily from 4-6 pm, includes half-off cocktails, discounts of select wines, and half-off oysters raw or roasted.
“As part of our mission, we’re never satisfied with simply maintaining the status quo,” Truluck’s beverage director Dave Mattern said in a statement. “This renovation is more than a facelift — it’s a rebirth. We wanted to preserve the soul of Truluck’s while creating an experience that resonates with longtime guests and appeals to a new generation and our upscale Uptown neighborhood that draws residents and visitors from around the world. Every detail, from the trees overhead to the wine in your glass, has been designed to elevate your evening.”