A very social house
Stylish new cocktail bar requests Houstonians dress up for drinks
A successful Houston bar group has unveiled their latest project. Eberhard Social House is the latest concept from The Kirby Group.
Located within the Harlow District at 1216 West Clay St., Eberhard Social House joins Kirby Group sister concepts teahouse Emma Jane, cocktail bar Mr. Nice, and Tex-Mex-inspired restaurant and bar Verde Garden in the food-and-drink-focused development. Compared to its siblings, Eberhard is a more upscale affair, with a refined, two-story interior and an extensive cocktail program.
Intended as a venue to host date nights, special occasions, or as a component of a nice night out — possibly paired with a visit to a nearby restaurant such as Katami and La Griglia — Eberhard’s beige and gray interior is intended to convey a luxurious atmosphere.
The menu of house cocktails ($17) includes variations on classics like the espresso martini, lychee martini, and Martinez, including:
- Playa Padre – Tequila, mezcal, dry Curaçao, pineapple, orange, coconut milk, agave, habanero
- Martinez – Old Tom Gin, Maraschino liqueur, sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters
- Espresso Martini – Reposado tequila, coffee liqueur, espresso, cane sugar
- Linen Sheets – Vodka, lychee, probiotic liquid yogurt, lychee liqueur, cherry blossom cordial, lime
- Rose Prickly Pear Spritz – Prickly pear, lime acid, “pink potion mix,” Topo Chico, smoked salt (mocktail)
Those who prefer wine will find selections by the glass or bottle.
Happy hour is served Tuesday through Friday from 4-7 pm. It includes house cocktails priced from $6-8, along with discounts on wine and charcuterie boards and light bites.
On its website, the bar lists a dress code that prohibits a range of attire, including athleisure, flip-flops, “excessively revealing or sheer clothing,” and pajamas.
“We welcome attire that reflects a smart casual or business casual standard — clean, well-fitting, and stylishly composed,” the website states. “While we understand that personal expression and comfort are important, we ask that clothing choices align with the tone and setting of our space.”
Eberhard is open Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 4 pm. Reservations are available online.