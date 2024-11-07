a spot of tea
Houston's new European-inspired teahouse is steeped in style
Two of Houston’s most prolific bar owners have added a teahouse to their repertoire. After a quiet soft opening, Emma Jane will officially open for service this Friday, November 8.
Located in the Harlow District (1226 W Clay St), Emma Jane adds an all-day option to a group of bars and restaurants that includes Katami, La Griglia, and Verde Garden. Its part of The Kirby Group, the hospitality company behind Heights Bier Garten, Pitch 25, and other bar-forward concepts.
While diners will find a European-inspired roster of breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch dishes at Emma Jane, what really sets it apart from other, similar concepts is afternoon tea service. Served from 11 am - 5 pm, the $65 offering comes with a tiered tray of pastries, scones, and sandwiches, as well as a choice of organic tea and a glass of sparkling wine.
At breakfast, the options include eggs Benedict, a French omelet, steak and eggs, avocado toast, and souffle pancakes. The dinner menu includes crispy skin fish with romanesco, pappardelle pasta with duck ragu, shepherd’s pie, and a wagyu steak.
In addition to tea, drinkers may choose from a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails, wine, and champagne.
All that eating and drinking happens in an intimate, 2,300-square-foot space that’s set across two converted homes that are connected by an expansive patio. Details include floral print chairs and neutral tones. Owners Andy Aweida and Jeff Barati chose the name “Emma Jane” as a nod to the restaurant being housed in two buildings, they tell CultureMap in an email.
“Emma Jane offers a welcoming environment for friends to come to a place where individuals who prefer non-alcoholic beverages can socialize with friends who may choose to drink,” they added. “By catering to morning and daytime visitors, it ensures steady patronage throughout the day, complementing the area’s existing establishments.”
Emma Jane is open Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 9 am.