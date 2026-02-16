dine out and do good
Houston charity dining event returns with $15 lunches and $25 dinners
Houston Restaurant’s Week more affordable sibling has returned for 2026. Eat Drink HTX takes place from February 15 until February 28.
Similar to Houston Restaurant Weeks, participants in Eat Drink HTX serve two- or three-course meals at a set price of $15 for lunch and brunch and $25 for dinner. Whereas HRW is loaded with fine dining options, EDH’s lower price point allows more casual restaurants to participate. Restaurants will donate $0.50 per $15 meal sold and $1 per $25 meal sold to the Cleverley Stone Foundation, which will then make a contribution to the Houston Food Bank.
As recent closures demonstrate, Houston’s restaurants are struggling. EDH is intended to bring in customers as businesses emerge from the typically slow month of January.
“We have all seen the lists of restaurant closures that seem to be issued on a reoccurring basis – it’s heartbreaking,” organizer Katie Stone, president of the Cleverley Stone Foundation, said in a statement. “Restaurants are the heart and soul of our community. In times of crisis they step up, serve and support others. This is our time as Houstonians to support our restaurant industry by dining out. At the same time, you can ‘Do Good’ as proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.”
Stone has recruited dozens of restaurants to participate, including establishments that opened in 2025 such as Caribbean Jerk Palace, Honest Mary’s, Murray’s Pizza & Wine, and Traveler’s Cart. Diners will also find Tex-Mex well represented, with options including El Tiempo, Los Tios, and Molina’s.
Tourao Brazilian Churrasqueria will even give diners a slimmed down, $25 take on its traditional all-you-can-eat experience that includes a visit to the restaurant’s salad bar and a combo meat platter that offers picanha, garlic beef, Brazilian sausage, bacon-wrapped chicken, and two jumbo shrimp.
Also new this year is Galleria-area favorite Burger-Chan. Its $15 menu includes choice of a five-ounce burger, a four-ounce turkey burger, or a felafel burger, paired with choice of side and a non-alcoholic soft drink, iced tea, or lemonade (premium toppings such as bacon, spam, or fried egg are available for an additional charge).
Diners will find the full list of participants on the Eat Drink HTX/Houston Restaurant Weeks website.
"We’re participating in Eat Drink HTX because both the Houston Food Bank and our industry need support now more than ever,” added Craft Pita chef-owner Raffi Nasar. “It’s a meaningful way for us to give back while championing the restaurant community. For our guests, it’s an affordable opportunity to try new menu items.”