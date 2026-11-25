favorite fall cookbooks
Chris Shepherd recommends 4 new books that will make Houston cooks smarter
It’s Thanksgiving week! I know you’ve already got your menus planned, your beverages sorted, and your game plan ready to go. Whether you’re ordering everything, cooking the whole meal yourself, or just showing up when the food hits the table, I’m happy you’ve got it figured out. Now, go have a blast and enjoy the time with your people!
But this time of year also brings one of my other favorite things: fall cookbook release season! And let me tell you, we’ve had some really great chefs put out some incredible books this year. I want to share a few that I think deserve a spot on any food lover’s bookshelf. Maybe you buy them for yourself, maybe you give them as holiday gifts, or maybe you do both. I’m not here to judge!
I’m a massive cookbook collector, and not necessarily because I follow recipes all that often. I love seeing how other people think about food, how they approach ingredients, and where their creativity takes them. I find inspiration in those pages, and sometimes one little idea can send me down an entirely different path in the kitchen. My flavor interests tend to go all over the board, so I love finding books that challenge me, teach me something, or just make me hungry.
So let’s get into it!
First up, the legendary New Orleans chef Frank Brigtsen and his beautiful ode to Creole cuisine, Color of Flavor.
Frank is one of the true torchbearers of New Orleans cooking, this book is a deep dive into his life, experiences, and the food that helped shape him. He spent years working alongside the legendary chef Paul Prudhomme, first at Commander’s Palace and then at K-Paul’s, where he spent seven years.
Eventually, Paul and his wife Kay sat him down and told him it was time to leave the nest. But they didn’t just send him on his way. They helped him with financing, real estate, a lawyer, and a CPA. And just like that, Brigtsen’s was born. Forty years later, he’s still serving some of the most incredible food in New Orleans.
This book has recipes for all the classics: gumbo, étouffée, jambalaya, and so much more. But readers will also find the recipe for one of the greatest bites of food I’ve ever had, and I’m willing to bet some people might find it a little controversial: his whole roasted duck.
I love duck. It’s such a versatile ingredient. You can sear the breast and serve it medium rare, confit the legs, and do all kinds of wonderful things with it. But the first time I sat down at Brigtsen’s, probably 20 years ago, and had Frank’s whole roasted duck, my perspective was changed forever.
Frank roasts the duck whole for hours. As he explains it, the process removes the two things people tend to dislike about duck: the bones and the fat. And you know what? He’s not wrong. Ask most people what they don’t like about duck, and they’ll tell you it’s too fatty. They’re not necessarily wrong, either. But this technique transforms it. Yes, the meat cooks all the way through, but that’s part of the magic. The long roasting develops these incredible deep flavors and textures that make the whole thing absolutely delicious.
This dish is exactly what the title Color of Flavor is all about. It’s beautiful, thoughtful, and packed with flavor. Chefs like Frank don’t come around very often, and the fact that he’s put so much of his life’s work into a book for everyone to enjoy is pretty special. I’m inspired by this one, and you better believe it’s already influencing what I’m cooking this week and probably for a long time to come.
Next up is a book that isn’t necessarily a cookbook, although there are recipes in it. I would call this one a guide to living and, more importantly, a guide to being a good human and a great guest.
Gail Simmons has written Guesting: How to Show Up, Win Over Your Host, and Make the Most of Any Occasion, and I absolutely love the idea behind this book. It’s thoughtful, practical, and honestly something we could all use a little more of.
Gail walks readers through everything from being invited to someone’s home for dinner to hosting their own gatherings, entertaining at home, or even navigating a night out at a restaurant. What should someone bring? How should a guest ask what the host needs? What should someone wear? What do people talk about when they’re sitting around a table with people they may not know? She gets into all of it.
And here’s what I really love: this book has inspired me to bring back the good old-fashioned potluck dinner. I love the idea of getting people together, having everyone contribute something, and creating an evening that’s fun for everybody instead of stressful for the person hosting.
There’s an art to being a good guest and a good host, and Gail does a wonderful job of walking people through it. Thank you, Gail, for writing this book and saving me from being awkward at a few more parties!
Next, I have something for people who love baking and pastry but can sometimes find books on the subject intimidating,
Let’s be honest. I’m a pretty terrible baker. Pastry is a different animal than savory cooking. IT requires a level of precision that I don’t always have the patience for. But Caroline Schiff has written a book that might just cure some of those fears. It’s called Daily Dessert: Treats on Repeat, and it’s all about approachable, everyday sweets that most people can actually make.
I originally bought this book to support my friend’s dream of writing a cookbook. What I didn’t expect was to find a book that even I could make things out of! We’re talking recipes like one giant cinnamon bun, six-inch chocolate chip cookies, and the one that I’m more excited about making — jam-stuffed biscuit pinwheels. YES!!!
I love that the recipes feel approachable and fun rather than intimidating. Maybe I can build some confidence, try a few things, and stop being afraid of the pastry section of the kitchen. Right now, my baking confidence is pretty much nonexistent, but Caroline might just be changing that. And that’s saying something!
And speaking of building confidence in the kitchen, let’s talk meat!
For people who want to better understand meat, how it’s broken down, what to buy, and how to cook it, Jess Pryles has just released a masterpiece called Prime Cuts: The Complete Guide to Choosing, Understanding, and Cooking Meat.
Jess is so incredibly smart and thoughtful in the way she approaches the subject. This isn’t just a book full of recipes. It’s a guide that breaks meat down by individual muscle groups and helps people understand what they’re actually buying and how to get the most out of it.
Take beef, for example. Jess doesn’t just talk about the strip loin. She walks people through individual cuts like picanha, tri-tip, and sirloin, explaining where they come from, how they work, and how to prepare them. More importantly, she teaches people how to cut these muscles to get the best possible tenderness.
And it doesn’t stop with beef. She takes people through pork, chicken, lamb, and more. So much information is packed into these pages, and it’s presented in a way that makes it easy to understand.
With protein prices where they are these days, understanding different cuts of meat is more important than ever. Sometimes, the best meal isn’t the most expensive cut on the menu. It’s knowing what to buy, how to prepare it, and how to make something delicious out of it. This book opens up a whole world of possibilities and takes some of the mystery out of cooking meat. I think it’s a must-have for anyone who wants to become more confident in the kitchen.
So there you have it, just a few books from this year’s cookbook season that I think deserve more attention. These are books that will teach readers something, inspire them, make people think differently about food, and maybe even get them to try something they wouldn’t normally attempt.
That’s what I love about cookbooks. It’s not always about following a recipe. Sometimes it’s about finding one little idea that sparks something and sends people off in a completely new direction.
So go pick up a few of these, give them as gifts, put them on your own bookshelf, and most importantly, get in the kitchen. Cook something, learn something, invite some people over, and have a little fun along the way.
----
What new cookbook has taught you something new? Tell Chris by emailing chris@chrisshepherd.is.
Chris Shepherd won a James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southwest in 2014 and an Impact Award in 2026. The Southern Smoke Foundation, a nonprofit he co-founded with his wife Lindsey Brown, has distributed more than $17 million to hospitality workers in crisis through its Emergency Relief Fund.