Neo Owners' Clothing Store
Houston-based menswear line blossoms with new store in River Oaks District
An avant garde Houston-based fashion brand has found a new home. Glass Cypress has moved its Houston boutique to River Oaks District.
Founded by brothers Samee and Saber Ahmed, Glass Cypress is a menswear line that’s known for its non-traditional silhouettes and unusual details. Prior to moving to River Oaks District, it occupied a home in Montrose that’s also home to Neo, the Michelin-recognized omakase counter from Comma Hospitality. With Neo expected to reopen soon after a year-long renovation, the time had come to give Glass Cypress a dedicated storefront.
Touted in press materials as more refined than its predecessor, the store will showcase Glass Cypress’ complete line of menswear. In addition to selling clothes, the store will also host events, presentations, and collaborations with artists, fashion designers, and the hospitality industry.
“Glass Cypress has grown considerably since we first started in Houston, but this city has always been at the center of what we do," co-founder and CEO Samee Ahmed said in a statement. "Opening at River Oaks District represents an important step for us as a business and an opportunity to introduce the brand to a wider audience while continuing to build on the relationships and community that brought us here.”
The Ahmed brothers established Glass Cypress in 2016. Studio 23/1, its location in Dhaka, Bangladesh, gives Glass Cypress access to artisans who give the brand its distinct smocking, gathering, hand embroidery, shearing, and fabric manipulation. In January 2026, the line presented its first fashion show in Paris during Men’s Fashion Week.
“Glass Cypress has always been rooted in trusting individual perception and having the conviction to give it form," co-founder and creative director Saber Ahmed added. "We approach familiar clothing as an opportunity to create something distinctive. With the new flagship, we wanted to bring that same thinking into a physical environment, allowing people to encounter the collections and interpret them in their own way.”