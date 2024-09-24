on the block
Celebrated Houston West African restaurant sets Montrose opening date
One of this year’s most eagerly anticipated restaurants has set its opening date. West African fast casual restaurant ChòpnBlọk will open its first brick and mortar location on Nigerian Independence Day, which is Tuesday, October 1.
Located in Montrose at 507 Westheimer Road, the new restaurant represents the evolution of a concept that began as a pop-up prior to opening at the Post Houston food hall in 2021. Since then, not only has ChòpnBlọk emerged as one of the hall’s most popular vendors, it has earned considerable national acclaim, including being featured on an episode of celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson’s PBS series No Passport Required and a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist nomination in the Emerging Chef category for founder Ope Amosu.
With more than 3,000-square-feet, the new ChòpnBlọk now only has more seating than ever before, but it also serves a larger menu than it could offer at the food hall. Amosu spoke about some of the new additions on a recent episode of CultureMap’s “What’s Eric Eating” podcast.
Buka Stew is one of the location's new dishes.Photo by StuffBenEats
“If you come from where we come from, it’s always been a big gap that we don’t offer a traditional red stew. That’s something that was always in my refrigerator in my household growing up,” Amosu said. “I’m excited to share our Buka Stew. Buka is a Nigerian roadside canteen where a lady will post up a make a huge stew. They key element is palm oil. It’s something we haven’t had on the ChòpnBlọk menu until this point.”
Another addition is the Black Star bowl, which features a Senegalese-style Yassa curry that’s paired with Waakye fried rice and Ikoyi shrimp. In addition to new entrees, diners will find appetizers such as the Polo Club Suya (marinated steak skewers with Yaji peanut pepper spice) and deviled Scotch eggs, a Southern twist on the classic fried snack.
For the first time, ChòpnBlọk will pair its dishes with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails. Amosu worked with consultant Alexis Mijares to create drinks that utilize African spirits and ingredients. They include the Chòpman, a gin-based drink that pays homage to Nigeria’s popular Chapman, and the Manyarita, a margarita riff.
All that eating and drinking takes place in a room that takes design inspiration from the art, textiles, and architecture of West Africa. Created by Houston’s Gin Design Group in partnership with Zainob Amao of AMAO Creative, details include limewash walls inspired by African mud walls, custom wallpaper by Nigerian artist Uzo Njoku, and a pattern inspired by Aso Oke, a traditional West African woven fabric, on the back bar, bar facade, and community tables. An alcove in the dining room can have its tables removed to serve as an area for musicians to perform, which hints at the sort of community events ChòpnBlọk may host in the future.
This alcove area could also host performers.Photo by StuffBenEats
“We’re bringing more than just food to the Montrose community,” Amosu said in a statement. “This space is our love letter to the African Diaspora, and we want our patrons to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of West African culture in tandem with the creativity that defines Montrose.”
Prior to the grand opening, CB will host an invite-only sneak peek on Saturday, September 28. Invites will be sent via the restaurant’s mailing list, which can be subscribed to via its website.