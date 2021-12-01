Favorite Inner Loop burger joint now open near Baybrook Mall

One of the Inner Loop's favorite burger destinations arrives in the suburbs this week. The Burger Joint will open its third Houston-area location in Friendswood near Baybrook Mall on Wednesday, December 1 (1350 West Bay Area Blvd.).

First announced last year, the new location features a massive, 6,750-square-foot patio that seats over 300 people. With 25 TVs and nine more in the 115-seat interior, it will be a popular gameday destination.

Opened in 2015 by partners Shawn Bermudez (Present Company, Pistolero's) and chef Matt Pak, The Burger Joint offers a classic mix of burgers, sides, and shakes. The restaurant has been highly successful, drawing celebrity fans like Carlos Correa, who has given the place a shout out on social media. A location in The Heights opened last year.

Expect an identical menu to its siblings in Montrose and The Heights, including an all-new breakfast burger that's topped with bacon, cheese, hash browns, and a sunny-side-up egg. In addition to sodas and milkshakes, the restaurant will serve cocktails created by beverage director Rex Nielsen; options include a frozen pink lemonade and a watermelon margarita.

“Our team is so excited to finally bring The Burger Joint to Friendswood," Pak said in a statement. "We can’t wait to feed the neighborhood and get to know the community.”

Earlier this year, Bermudez and Pak opened The Taco Stand next to The Burger Joint in The Heights. It serves traditional, street-style tacos paired with housemade tortillas and salsas.

The Burger Joint's Baybrook location will be open daily from 11 am-midnight.