bowled over
Houston Chopped champ's casual Indian restaurants will shutter in Midtown
Two Indian-inspired fast casual restaurants will soon serve their final meals. Midtown eateries Bol and Pok Pok Po will close after service on Sunday, August 29.
Opened in 2024 by Kahani Social Group — the Houston hospitality group behind Amrina, a fine dining Indian restaurant in The Woodlands, and Kitchen Rumors, an eclectic, Indian-inspired restaurant near downtown — Pok Pok Po is a fried chicken restaurant, while Bol is a build-your-own-bowl concept. Both restaurants featured menus created by chef Jassi Bindra, a Chopped champion and Top Chef contestant.
“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who embraced Pok Pok Po and Bol and gave us the opportunity to introduce a different, more casual expression of Indian cuisine to Houston,” co-founder Surpreet Singh said in a statement. “Our time in Midtown gave us invaluable insight into how guests interact with these concepts and, more importantly, reinforced our belief in both brands.”
While the brick-and-mortar locations of both restaurants are closing, Kahani Social Group still sees opportunities for both restaurants. In the short term, some of Pok Pok Po’s dishes will be available in The Woodlands for delivery via third-party apps. A Houston location with convenient parking and a drive-through is also under consideration, according to press materials.
“This isn’t goodbye to Pok Pok Po or Bol,” Singh adds. “We have a vision for their future and are looking forward to finding the right opportunities to bring them back in ways that make them even more convenient and accessible. We hope everyone will come see us one more time in Midtown and stay tuned for what’s next.”
All of the employees at both restaurants are being offered positions at the company’s other restaurants.