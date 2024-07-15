ACE AESTHETIC
Hit the court with 6 Houston stores selling winning pickleball fashions
Like the rest of the country, pickleball is exploding in Houston. Picklers, aka those obsessed with thefastest growing sport in the nation, wanting to practice their overhead smash, now have their choice of several new venues opening in the past few months.Chicken N Pickle,PKL Social,Pickleball Social, andBumpy Pickle are just a few of the newly opened hot spots. The Houstonian Club also recently got in on the pickleball action with the debut of its $6.2 million state-of-the-art pickleball complex.
In addition to a sturdy paddle, a stylish and functional pickleball outfit is a court necessity. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned player, pickleball outfits should provide adequate coverage, sweat-wicking material, and pockets for extra ball storage.
Because pickleball is still relatively new, only a few brands are dedicated exclusively to the sport. Not to worry; players can fill the gaps with tennis apparel and regular workout wear. To help score that ace look, we've rounded up the best spots for sporty gear in Houston.
DBS Living
Houstonians Larry Leonard and Sukaina Rajani (ofMacaron by Patisse fame) launched a line of athleisure apparel called DBS Living (Don't be Scared) last year. They recently added pickleball gear, including tops, shorts, and paddles for men and women. With four-way stretch and two pockets for balls, the buttery-soft shorts are a must.
Houston brand DBS Living has pickleball gear for men and women. Courtesy of DBS Living
The Hot Pickle
Tennis and pickleball pros Jimmy Celli and Scott Farwell created their line of pickleball merchandise, including bags, trucker hats, socks, tanks, and accessories. Customers can buy online or visit their outpost in North Houston.
Houstonians Jimmy Celli and Scott Farwell launched their own line of pickleball gear available online or at their North Houston outpost. Courtesy of The Hot Pickle
Mighty Aphrodity
Located near the Galleria, Mighty Aphrodity is a boutique with quality fitness and athleisure clothing. Owned by native Houstonian Valerie Horwitz, previously a fashion art director, the store has many brands, including Lucky in Love, The Upside, Hi Love, Lauren Moshi, Beach Riot, and more.
Mighty Aphrodite in the Galleria area carries several athletic brands perfect for on court play. Courtesy of The Upside
Soley Fit
Stefania Okolie, a former ABC13 reporter, founded Soley Fit to support and unite women while telling the story of who they are. Available online, the brand rocketed to fame with its best-selling onesies and has now expanded into tennis dresses and skirts, sports bras, tanks, tops, and leggings.
Former ABC 13 reporter Stefania Okolie created her own line of athletic wear including cute and comfy pickleball sets. Courtesy of Soley Fit
Tennis Express
Located in the Westchase area of Houston, Tennis Express has one of the city's largest selections of tennis gear. The store also carries a large assortment of pickleball equipment, including men's and women's apparel, grips, shoes, paddles, and more.
Tennis Express, one of the largest stores dedicated to racquet sports, also has a large assortment of gear for pickleball. Courtesy of Lucky in Love
Wilson
Wilson Sporting Goods just opened its newest outpost in the Galleria making it easy to stock up on pickleball necessities. They carry custom-made Houston paddles, men's and women's apparel, grips, shoes, and accessories.
Get a Houston-centric paddle along with everything else needed for a smashing game at Wilson in the Galleria. Courtesy of Wilson