bye, bye benny
Ben Berg's homage to New York Chinese restaurants will soon shutter
By any measure, Ben Berg has been on a prolific streak of opening new restaurants in Houston. His company, Berg Hospitality, has unveiled more than half a dozen new concepts since June 2023.
Given the pace, perhaps it was inevitable that one would close — indeed, the restaurant that kicked off the spree is going to shutter.
Benny Chows will serve its last meal on Monday, September 30. A representative provided CultureMap with a statement from Berg Hospitality about the closure:
After more than a year of serving our beloved community, we have made the difficult decision to close Benny Chows. Our last day of business will be Monday, September 30. This unique concept has brought us immense joy, and we are truly grateful for the wonderful memories we have created with our guests. As we move forward, we are excited to reimagine the Washington Avenue space and explore new creative possibilities. We look forward to welcoming diners back in the future with fresh experiences and flavors.
Opened in June 2023, Ben Berg opened Benny Chows as an ode to the Cantonese and Chinese American restaurants he grew up with in New York City such as Mr. Chow’s, Mr. K’s, and China Grill.
“It’s one of my favorite foods,” Berg told CultureMap when he announced the concept in January 2023. “Forever, it’s been one of my favorite foods.”
When the restaurant opened, it earned praise for its eye-catching design, which included hand-painted red and gold wallpaper and a gold bouquet in the center of the dining room. Former Yauatcha chef Shirong Mei served as the opening executive chef, responsible for overseeing a menu that included dim sum, Peking duck, and cold sesame noodles. It also included luxurious takes on Chinese American favorites such as beef with broccoli made with filet mignon and egg rolls stuffed with brisket from Truth BBQ.
In June, the restaurant announced that former Songkran Thai Kitchen chef Junnajet “Jett” Hurapan had been named the restaurant’s new executive chef. He added some Thai touches as well as a few less expensive dishes to the menu. It is not clear at this time whether Hurapan will remain with the restaurant as it transitions to a new concept.
Despite this setback, Berg Hospitality continues to grow. It recently opened Buttermilk Baby, a retro-inspired diner in the Heights. In the months to come, it will open Dune Road, a New England-inspired seafood restaurant in downtown’s Texas Tower.