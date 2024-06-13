chefs on the move
New culinary talent takes charge at 3 prominent Houston restaurants
Three Houston restaurants have recently announced new chefs. Let’s do a quick catch up on who’s cooking where.
Benny Chows has made a change at the top. Junnajet “Jett” Hurapan is the restaurant’s new executive chef. Known for his time at Songkran Thai Kitchen and Yi Peng Thai Dining, the Thai native chef has brought some dishes from his homeland to the Benny Chows menu. While the restaurant’s cuisine is still rooted in Cantonese and American-style Chinese dishes such as soup dumplings, honey walnut shrimp, and crispy orange beef, Hurapan has put his stamp on the restaurant with dishes that include pad Thai, panang curry with shrimp, and tom kha.
Other additions draw on Vietnamese and Malaysian influences such as whole fried fish with ginger-garlic sauce, shaking beef, and coconut sticky rice. Of course, fan favorites like cold sesame noodles, Peking duck, and egg rolls made with brisket from Truth BBQ remain available.
Benny Chows opened last year under the direction of executive chef Shirong Mei. It takes inspiration from the restaurants Berg Hospitality owner and CEO Ben Berg experienced while growing up in New York.
“I’m honored to add Jett to the team. As New Yorkers, we bond over a shared nostalgia for the food from our childhood,” Berg said in a statement. “His stellar culinary skills combined with his electric energy makes for bold decisions in the kitchen that are reflected in his dishes.”
Houston’s favorite destination for wild game has a new chef in the kitchen. Rainbow Lodge recently welcomed chef de cuisine Brandon Holmes, who joins a culinary team that’s led by executive chef Mark Schmidt and kitchen manager Miguel Hernandez. He brings experience as both a butcher and a cook, having worked at Ritual and Dozier’s BBQ.
“Brandon brings an excellent skill set with his whole-animal butchery, charcuterie, and aging cuts to complement our veteran team and ever-popular steak and game offerings,” owner Donnette Hansen said.
Considered one of Houston’s most romantic restaurants, Rainbow Lodge occupies a 116-year-log cabin on the banks of White Oak Bayou. The 47-year-old restaurant is known for its scenic dining room and extensive menu of wild game, steaks, and seafood. New seasonal items on the menu include lobster and corn risotto; a salad made with burrata, Texas peaches, and heirloom tomatoes; and a coffee-rubbed grilled elk chop.
Finally, chef Maricela ‘Mate’ Zorrilla is the new culinary director for The Big Vibe Group. A native of Mexico City, Zorrilla will focus most of her attention on Flora Mexican Kitchen, the company’s lively Mexican restaurant along Buffalo Bayou.
In addition to a thorough knowledge of Mexican techniques and ingredients, she also trained at the École Supérieure de Cuisine - Française Jean Ferrandi in Paris, France, and Basque Culinary Center in San Sebastian, Spain. Her influence is reflected in dishes such as duck magret and mole rosa and aguachile negro. The goal is to help prepare Flora to open multiple locations, a representative tells CultureMap.
“After years of collaboration with chef Mate, we are proud and honored to formally introduce her as a part of The Big Vibe Group,” CEO Josep Prats said. “With the support of the American Culinary Federation, she was granted a ‘special talent’ visa based on her ‘extraordinary ability in culinary arts.’ We are looking forward to joining forces and growing the Flora brand together.”