Award-winning New Orleans cocktail bar pops-up at Houston hotel's speakeasy
Houston may not be home to any new James Beard Award winners, but Houstonians will get to experience this year’s winner for Outstanding Bar.
That winner, New Orleans cocktail bar and restaurant Jewel of the South, will be popping up at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston next Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 and 20. Held at Bandista, the hotel’s intimate, speakeasy-style bar, the pop-up will feature five of Jewel of the South’s house cocktails prepared by visiting bartenders Shaun Merritt-Williams and Vince Lund.
Inspired by classic New Orleans taverns, Jewel of the South pairs a fine dining menu with carefully crafted cocktails that blend classic techniques with seasonal ingredients. In addition to its new James Beard Award, the World’s 50 Best organization ranks it as No. 49 on the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars. Co-founder Chris Hannah worked at New Orleans Bar Arnaud’s French 75 when it won a Beard Award for Outstanding Bar Program in 2017.
Reservations for 90-minute seatings are required to attend the pop-up. Cocktails will be priced from $30-50 each. A portion of proceeds will benefit Camp H-Town, a free camp for children and their siblings who are being treated for cancer. Staff members from Bandista will pop-up at Jewel of the South on July 8.
"We’re thrilled to welcome back our friends from Jewel of the South,” Four Seasons general manager Tom Segesta said in a statement. “It’s always great fun to showcase each other’s establishments in our respective cities, as the drinks and connections shared on these nights are truly special.”