Houston star chef dishes on coronavirus fears, plus crafty burgers

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Ryan Lachine, chef-owner of Riel, and Avondale Food & Wine owner Mary Clarkson join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss the coronavirus pandemic's affect on Houston restaurants. Recorded just hours before Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms, the conversation reflects the uncertainty they felt about the situation.

Sandler asks Lachaine to predict what might happen in the next couple of weeks. The chef isn't feeling very optimistic.

"I think when this eventually blows over, the food and beverage industry is going to be a whole different animal," he says. "It's not going to be the same as it is now. The system has been broken for so long, and we've been exposed now."

After the introductory segment, chef Shannen Tune, chef-owner of Craft Burger, joins the show to discuss his career. A career working in hotels led him to Houston's Hotel Derek. Eventually, he left to start Craft Burger as a food truck. Now, it's one of the vendors at Finn Hall.

Tune talks about the recent changes at Finn Hall that have made the food hall more economically viable for its vendors. He also discusses a new restaurant he's developing that will open in the Galleria-area later this year.

