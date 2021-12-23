4 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and coming attractions

Editor's note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know.

Openings and reopenings

The Rice Military area has a new option for flavorful Persian fare. Miri's Kitchen recently opened in the former Dunkin' Donuts/Hurts Donut space at 5801 Memorial Dr., the Houston Business Journal reports.

Prior to opening the new establishment, chef-owner Parvaneh Miri worked as a chef and general manager at Ghandi District Persian staple Garson. She brings that expertise to dishes such as lamb shank, tahdig, and an extensive selection of kebabs.

After being closed for more than a year, downtown cocktail bar One Armed Scissor has quietly returned to service. Located at 208 Travis St., the bar will open at 4 pm today and tomorrow and 8 pm on Christmas Day with a tidy menu of $10 cocktails.

Closings

A gimmicky Washington Avenue bar has shuttered after just six months. Fat Boots Trailer Park Bar is permanently closed, The Leader reports. In addition, the bar's social media pages have been taken offline, and it is listed as "permanently closed" on both Yelp and Google.

Open since May, Fat Boots positioned itself as an experiential concept where the staff sang, danced, and encouraged the crowd to participate in sing-alongs and drinking games. The intentionally campy menu included drinks served in SpaghettiOs cans and food options like Cheese Whiz with crackers. No word on whether the closure affects the company's plans to open locations in New Orleans and Nashville.

Coming attractions

Candy Shack Daiquiris founder James McGhee will open Juliet Restaurant in early 2022, according to a press release. Located at 5857 Westheimer Rd., details on what kind of food Juliet will serve are light, but McGhee has tapped some high profile collaborators to bring the concept to life.

Design will be by Collaborative Projects, best known for creating Underbelly and UB Preserv. Cocktail experts Laurie Harvey and Kris Sowell, The Ladies of Libation, will craft the drink menu.