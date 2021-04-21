Boot-scootin' new bar serves up trailer park chic to Washington Avenue

Three veterans of the Vegas lifestyle scene are bringing their talents to Washington Avenue. Fat Boot's Trailer Park Bar will open May 5 in the former Pink Elephant Room space.

Positioned as an experiential concept where the staff sings, dances, and encourages the crowd to participate in sing-alongs and drinking games, Fat Boot's unites three owners whose past work includes Vegas hot spots and major concert productions.

Partner Robert Frey founded the Las Vegas-based PURE Nightclub and operated the Pussy Cat Dolls Lounge at Caesars Palace. Co-owner Jennifer Worthington worked for Hollywood super producer Jerry Bruckheimer before entering the nightlife world with Coyote Ugly at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino. Finally, Ned Collett has produced events such as the Spring Awakening Music Festival.

Together, they've created an intentionally campy concept where drinks are served in containers such as Spam and SpaghettiOs cans and food options include Twinkies and Cheez Whiz with crackers — all set to a soundtrack of familiar hits from the '80s, '90s, and '00s. As seen in the picture above, staff costumes are similarly over the top; charitably, they could be characterized as somewhere between Dukes of Hazard and Hee Haw.

The interior decor features individual "yards" complete with outdoor furniture instead of the usual bar-style tables and chairs. An outdoor patio includes inflatable pools stocked with toy fishing gear.

“Fat Boot’s speaks to the evolution of bars as immersive spaces where staff become entertainers and cogs for social interaction, and guests become part of theater,” Worthington said in a statement.

Whether Fat Boot's themes are silly and perfect for Instagram or trafficking in outdated stereotypes about the South probably depends on one's perspective. Regardless, the concept is primed to grow. Its website lists plans for both New Orleans and Nashville locations.