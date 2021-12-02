Houston restaurant royalty serves up Goode news for The Woodlands dining scene

Goode Co. has good news for The Woodlands. The popular restaurant group will replace its shuttered Goode Co. Barbeque location with an all-new seafood concept.

Slated to open in the spring, Goode Co. Fish Camp & Oyster Bar will occupy the barbecue restaurant's former space at 8865 Six Pines Dr. Details on the design have yet to be revealed, but the renovations will include the addition of an outdoor patio.

While most of the details are yet to be revealed, Fish Camp appears to be a more casual concept than Goode Co. Seafood, the company's Cajun/Creole-inspired restaurant that's a little more refined in terms of service and presentation than siblings like Goode Co. Barbeque and Goode Co. Taqueria. As Goode Co. chef and president Levi Goode explains, the restaurant takes some of its inspiration from the dishes he cooked with his father, legendary Houston restaurateur Jim Goode, at the family's fishing cabin near San Luis Pass.

"We would spend the mornings at the break of dawn wading the sandy shorelines. Many of the nights were spent gigging for flounder or fishing for speckled trout under the lights on our deck," Goode said in a statement. "Over time, these long days deepened into an appreciation for all aspects of the process: the excitement of the catch, the satisfaction of harvesting and cooking the fresh catch, and the ritual of coming together to enjoy a homemade, hard-earned meal."

In that spirit, the restaurant will serve seasonal fish dishes alongside an extensive selection of oysters. Diners will be able to pair their meals with well-executed cocktails.

“Goode Co. Fish Camp & Oyster Bar will be another snapshot in our Goode Company photo album,” says Goode. “This means fun, fresh-shucked oysters, and great music in a lively and vibrant environment.”

Fish Camp isn't the company's only project under development. This summer Goode Co. announced that it will open a new restaurant in the former Down House space in the Heights. A representative was unable to provide CultureMap with any new information about when that restaurant might open or what kind of food it will serve.

Founded more than 40 years ago, Goode Co. is known for its Texas-inspired fare. Its restaurants include Goode Co. Seafood, Goode Co. Barbeque, Tex-Mex restaurant Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina, and Armadillo Palace, a comfort food restaurant and live music venue.