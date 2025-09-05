make a wish
New, Mexico-inspired bar shakes up Montrose with 'cocktail omakase'
The men behind Melrose are teaming up on a new cocktail destination in Montrose. Called 1111, also its address on Westheimer Rd., the new bar and restaurant will feature an ambitious food program from Tatemó chef Emmanuel Chavez and a design that puts its bartenders on stage.
Created by Army Sadeghi and Brandon Duliakas, the heart of 1111 will be its 26-foot bar. The duo worked with a Norway-based team to design waist-high, omakase-style stations that will allow customers to watch each step of their drinks being made. The bar’s cocktail menu will utilize house made infusions, rare ingredients, and premium spirits.
“Every cocktail here is a conversation,” Duliakas said in a statement. “Houstonians have discerning tastes and have come to expect high-level cocktail menus, and we plan to deliver on that.”
Chavez — who earned a Michelin star, a Food & Wine Best New Chef award, and three James Beard Award finalist nominations for Tatemó — will present a food menu that’s just as elevated as the cocktails. Similar to a tapas bar, 1111 will offer one-bite snacks like wagyu empanadas, a tableside tuna tostadas finished tableside, and entrées such as Contramar-style grilled whole fish that will be served with house made mini corn tortillas and salsas.
“Chef Chavez brings unmatched precision and poetry to every plate,” Sadeghi said. “This is not bar food — it’s a culinary journey that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best restaurants in the city.”
The overall design takes inspiration from destinations such as Mexico City, Oaxaca, and the Riviera Maya. It will feature a cenote-inspired installation above the bar, along with custom lighting, glowing niches, and lush greenery — all of which are designed to transport customers far from the hustle and bustle of Montrose.
“This isn’t just a night out,” Duliakas said. “It’s an invitation to escape into something more refined, more beautiful, more intentional.”
1111 is part of Houston developer Radom Capital’s redevelopment of the former Tower Theater property. It is already home to a third Houston-area location of Nando’s Peri-Peri. Later this year, it will welcome Doc’s Houston, a live music venue, bar, and restaurant from the owners of San Antonio’s Jazz TX.