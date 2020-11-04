Longtime Houston honky tonk permanently shutters after 28 years

A popular Houston honky tonk has hosted its last performance. The Firehouse Saloon has permanently closed, the venue announced on Facebook. Its property at the corner of the Southwest Freeway and Fountain View will be redeveloped.

"To all the musicians that made us great: Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, Blake Shelton, Randy Rogers, Billy Bob Thornton and SO many more – we say thank you," the message reads. Firehouse fans are invited to submit memories of their favorite performances from the venue's 28-year history.

CultureMap news partner ABC13 notes the Firehouse also served as a forum for any number of private celebrations such as weddings, graduations, and fundraisers. The longer someone has lived in Houston the more likely they are to have a fond memory of a night spent at the bar.

The Firehouse Saloon is only the latest in a number of long running venues near the Galleria to have closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Barry's Pizza ended its 37-year run in May. Wild West, a country music dance hall located blocks from the Firehouse Saloon, closed in July.

Perhaps a glimmer of hope exists for Firehouse fans. "The Firehouse will be reinventing itself so y’all stay tuned, you’re going to love what’s coming next," the Facebook message concludes.