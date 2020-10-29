Pioneering Heights ice cream shop scoops up cool new Garden Oaks locale

A pioneering Heights ice cream shop has expanded to Garden Oaks. Fat Cat Creamery's second location is now open in the Stomping Grounds (1225 W 34th St.), a new retail development built on the site of a former HISD bus barn.

Fat Cat's two-story space means more room for its signature scoops. The shop will have 14 flavors, which is five more than the original location in The Heights. Upstairs, a 1,000-square-foot kitchen will allow Fat Cat to increase production to satisfy both locations and expand its wholesale offerings. Customers may eat their ice cream inside, on the shop's dedicated patio, or anywhere along Stomping Grounds' 8,000-square-foot lawn.

Fat Cat opened its first retail shop in 2013. Founded by Sarah Johnston, The Heights location has a retro vibe with a menu to match. Customers can get scoops — best served in one of Fat Cat's signature brown butter waffle cones — as well as shakes, sundaes, and novelties. Ice creams are made with Texas-sourced eggs, dairy, and produce. Flavors frequently incorporate ingredients from other local businesses, such as Yellow Rose whiskey and Saint Arnold Brewing Company's Pumpkinator Imperial Stout.

“Opening our first location in The Heights was a dream come true, and our Garden Oaks location in the Stomping Grounds is such an exciting next step,” Johnston said in a statement. “We love our community so much and are grateful to bring more sweetness into the world with our expansion.”

Fat Cat will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, November 14 by debuting its expanded menu. In addition, the shop will pass out complimentary cocktails from Galveston cocktail bar Daiquiri Time Out.

“We were fortunate to partner with Fat Cat Creamery for their first retail location,” Monica Danna, director of leasing and development for Stomping Grounds owner Revive Development of Revive Development, added. “We are thrilled to continue that partnership with their Garden Oaks expansion.”