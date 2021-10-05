New virtual food hall powers up in northwest Houston with 4 crowd-pleasing concepts

One of Northwest Houston's favorite pizzerias has entered the ghost kitchen business. Locatelli's owners Katie and Adam Womack have opened Click Click Chew, a new virtual food hall, to serve Cypress and surrounding communities.

Similar in name and concept but otherwise unrelated to Inner Loop favorite Click Virtual Food Hall, Click Click Chew offers customers four distinct concepts that operate from Locatelli's commissary kitchen at 11910 Grant Rd. They are:

Wing of Fire : a wings concept that offers 11 different sauces, pizza sticks, and sides

: a wings concept that offers 11 different sauces, pizza sticks, and sides Bailey & Buns : Sandwiches served on housemade bread plus soups, salads, and desserts

: Sandwiches served on housemade bread plus soups, salads, and desserts Tia Rita's : Tex-Mex classics such as enchiladas, tacos, and fajitas along with favorites like queso and guacamole

: Tex-Mex classics such as enchiladas, tacos, and fajitas along with favorites like queso and guacamole The Smoking Joint: A barbecue concept serving brisket, baby back ribs, homemade sausage, and chicken with classic sides like potato salad, baked beans, and creamed corn

“We are very excited to bring a virtual food hall to the Cypress area,” Adam Womack said in a statement. “When the pandemic hit, we tried to think of ways to optimize our customer’s takeout experience and fell in love with the idea of the virtual food hall. We want to provide an easy and delicious solution for groups who can’t always agree on a dinner plan.”

Local consulting firm Culinary Matters created the menus for each of the concepts. Chef Omar Pereney brings experience from his time as a consultant on projects ranging from Traveler's Table to Homestead Kitchen & Bar and numerous others. The goal is for each concept to have a distinct identity.

“When creating the menus, we wanted to make sure that there was something to satisfy everyone’s palate,” Pereney said. “The diverse selection at each concept ensures that there is something for everyone at the table.”

Diners who live within an 8-mile radius can order delivery via the ChowNow app. Prices are similar to brick and mortar establishments, with 6-inch subs starting at $9, beef fajitas for one costing $20, and a two meat barbecue plate with two sides priced at $18.50. All concepts are open for lunch and dinner Tuesday-Sunday beginning at 11 am.